Topville Cadillac wins a $21,000 Invitational Pace

Topville Cadillac pulls the slight upset to capture the $21,000 Invite Pace for fillies and mares at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino.

ANDERSON, Ind.--May 20, 2017 -- Topville Cadillac found the winner's circle for the second consecutive week at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino as she pulled the slight upset to capture the featured harness racing event of the evening, a $21,000 Invitational Pace for fillies and mares, on Saturday, May 20. Topville Cadillac responded to a bump in class to score in 1:50.2 to establish a new lifetime best after scoring last week in the Open pace.

In an abbreviated field of six, Topville Cadillac left alertly from post three to grab a pocket seat behind the betting favorite, American Girl and Trace Tetrick. Can't Touch This and John DeLong were next in line third while Wild Wanda and Ricky Macomber Jr. were following intently in fourth.

American Girl carved out fractions of :26.1 and :54.4 while the field remained in straight alignment down the backside. DeLong tipped Can't Touch This to the outside to make her bid at the leader and Sam Widger and Aux D Lox Bluegrass quickly grabbed the cover at the three-quarter clocking in 1:22.4. American Girl was able to hold off Can't Touch This but her biggest threat was still in the pocket.

Wrenn utilized the Hoosier Park passing lane and Topville Cadillac used a :27.1 quarter to win in a tight, three-horse photo. American Girl held on gamely for second place honors while Can't Touch This rounded out the trifecta.

Slightly dismissed at the betting windows, Topville Cadillac returned $18.80 at the betting windows.

Trained by Alvin Miller, the four-year-old daughter of Rockin Image -Topville Cyberwave recorded her third win from six seasonal outings. A former Indiana Sires Stakes Champion, Topville Cadillac has now amassed $230,659 in lifetime purse earnings for owners Ted Comerford, Twila Harts and Alvin Miller.

Live racing continues at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday, May 23 with a 14-race card featuring the first round of Indiana Sires Stakes action for three-year-old trotting fillies. With a daily post time of 6:30 p.m., live racing at Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 17. The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28.

Emily Gaskin

Race Marketing Manager, Commentator & Publicist