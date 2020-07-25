Record destroyed in $100,000 Nadia Lobell

ANDERSON, Ind.--July 24, 2020 -- Reflect With Me ventured to Harrah's Hoosier Park for the first time in her illustrious harness racing career and made her Hoosier Park debut a winning on Friday, July 24 as she captured the featured event of the evening, the $100,000 Nadia Lobell Stakes for three-year-old pacing fillies.

Stopping the timer in an eye-catching 1:48.2, Reflect With Me destroyed the previous track record for three-year-old pacing fillies at Harrah's Hoosier Park, established a new lifetime mark and also recorded the season's fastest time for a three-year-old pacing filly with the win. The mile also marked the second consecutive night a national season's record was established at Harrah's Hoosier Park.

With regular pilot Andrew McCarthy in the sulky, Reflect With Me left just enough from post four to grab a pocket seat behind Priceless and Brandon Bates who left alertly from post five. Priceless appeared relaxed on the front as she dictated first half fractions of :26.2 and :55.

As the field approached the final turn, Trace Tetrick had Lady Lou out and attacking from first-over and the pace began to quicken with a three-quarter clocking in 1:21.4. Priceless was able to put away Lady Lou but Reflect With Me was winding up in the pocket. McCarthy found late racing room and the top two fillies were matching strides down the lane. Using a: 26.1 final quarter, Reflect With Me was able to stick a head in front of a very game Priceless to get the win. Genie Rockwell and Marlin Fry utilized a ground-saving trip to get up for third.

Sent off at odds of 1-5, Reflect With Me returned $2.60 to her backers at the betting windows.

"I respect Priceless a lot and knew we wanted to stay close to her," McCarthy noted after the victory. "I was hoping for room in the stretch. This filly is so speedy; she'll sit you back in your seat when you ask her to go."

"She's got extreme speed," he continued. "She just wants to win."

With the win, the 2019 Breeders Crown winner remains undefeated in three starts to kick-off her sophomore campaign. For her career, Reflect With Me has won eight of 14 races, missed the board only once, and amassed $625,122. Trained by Tony Alagna, the daughter of Captaintreacherous -Remember When is owned in partnership by Brittany Farms LLC and Bradley Grant. Brittany Farms also bred the filly.

Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will continue on Saturday, July 25 with a 14-race card featuring two $40,000 Indiana Sires Stakes divisions for two-year-old trotting colts and geldings. With a daily post time of 6:30 pm, live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 21. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

Emily Ratcliff