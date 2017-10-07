Two-year-olds featured in Stakes Action

ANDERSON, Ind.-October 5, 2017 - The Hoosier state's sophomore trotters and pacers were the featured attraction at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Friday, October 6 as the evening's 14-race harness racing card was highlighted by three $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes finals. It was the fifth and final round of the $75,000 preliminary Indiana Sires Stakes final for the three-year-olds.

The evening's action kicked-off with the two-year-old trotting fillies and it was O So Easy who continued her winning ways and extender her win streak to six with a win in the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes final for two-year-old trotting fillies. Sent off as the heavy 1-5 favorite, O So Easy, with Verlin Yoder in the bike, turned away a late charge from Custom Cantab and Peter Wrenn late in the lane to stop the timer in 1:55.1 and get the win by a head.

With the win, the daughter of of Swan For All -Ostia Hanover notched her ninth win from 11 seasonal outings. Trained by Verlin D Yoder, who also co-owns the filly with Eleven Star Stables, O So Easy has now bankrolled $217,550 in lifetime purse earnings.

The two-year-old pacing colts and geldings were up next and it was Always Bet De Grey who turned in his own gritty performance to get the win the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Final. With Trace Tetrick in the bike, Always Bet De Gray was able to track down the pace setting Rockin Beach and Ricky Macomber Jr. late in the lane to hit the wire in 1:51.2.

With the win, the son of of Always A Virgin -Life Of Delight notched his 3rd win from 6 seasonal outings. Owned by Emerald Highlands Farm and trained by Brian Brown, Always Bet De Grey has now bankrolled $65,250 in lifetime purse earnings.

The biggest upset of the evening was found in the final division of the stakes action as Voom Or Bang held off all challengers to score at 12-1 in the $75,000 Indiana Sires Stakes final for two-year-old pacing fillies. With John DeLong in the bike, Voom Or Bang stopped the timer in a new lifetime best of 1:52.4 and ended the five-race win streak held by the heavily favored Dee Rocks and Sam Widger who finished second.

Trained by Roger Welch, the daughter of Always A Virgin -Vavoom Hanover notched her 3rd win from 10 seasonal outings. Owned by William C De Long and William P De Long, the rookie filly has now amassed $122,500 in lifetime purse earnings for her connections.

With the wins, O So Easy, Always Bet De Grey and Voom Or Bang solidified their spots in the $200,000 Indiana Sires Stakes Super Final for their respective divisions slated for October 13, Hoosier Champions Night, at Hoosier Park. Hoosier Champions Night will culminate the 2017 Indiana Sires Stakes program and feature eight $200,000 finals.

Live racing will continue at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Saturday, October 7 at an adjusted post time of 4:30 p.m. The evening's 12-race card will also feature a $3,202.24 carryover in the pick-4 sequence in races 3-6. The 24th season of live harness racing is highlighted by the 34th edition of the Breeders Crown, harness racing's championship event valued at $6 million, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com.