Wright celebrates 5,000 career wins

ANDERSON, Ind.-November 15, 2017 - Harness racing driver Darrell Wright recorded the 5,000th win of his career after he piloted Harveybear to victory in a conditioned pace at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday, November 15. The 1:57.1 victory marked the first win of the season for the three-year-old gelded son of He's All That-Mother'sday Dream and a major career milestone for the 55-year-old Michigan native.

Wright made his game winning move down the backside and was able to hold off all challengers late in the mile to get the win by a head. Harveybear has now won four of 17 lifetime outings and established a new lifetime best in the process. The accomplishment was a family affair as Wright trains Harveybear, who is also owned by his daughter, Mariah Wright.

Starting his driving career under the direction of his father, Wright grew up working around horses and made his first start in 1982. Now in his 36th season as a driver, Wright has since amassed over $17 million in lifetime purse earnings in the bike. In addition to his driving accolades, Wright is an accomplished trainer as well-responsible for 188 winners and over $1 million in purse earnings throughout his training career. He has campaigned multiple stakes winners and won races at tracks all over the country.

"I was always involved with horses growing up but I wasn't sure what I wanted to do," Wright mentioned after the win. "I won my first race at Jackson Harness Raceway and I was hooked after that."

"It felt good to get that one," he continued. "A lot of hours involved and a lot of hard work to get here but it feels good."

Hoosier Park's Vice President and General Manager, Rick Moore, along with Wright's friends and family were standing by to congratulate and acknowledge his accomplishment.

"On behalf of Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, I'd like to congratulate Darrell on win number 5,000," Moore noted. "5,000 victories is a true testament to his many years of success in the sport of harness racing. We wish Darrell continued success throughout his career and we look forward to watching him win many more races at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino."

Wright is currently among the top 25 drivers at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino with 14 wins on the season. Trace Tetrick, Hoosier Park's all-time leading driver, currently leads all drivers with 360 wins from 1740 outings while bankrolling over $4.5 million in purse earnings this season.

Live racing at Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will continue on Thursday, November 16 with 10-race card featuring a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-4 pool in races 3-6. The 163-day harness racing season will be conducted through November 17. For more information on the upcoming entertainment and live racing schedule, please visit www.hoosierpark.com .