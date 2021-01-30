Former Kiwi’s dominate Yonkers

The 2019 US Horse of the Year Shartin N

New Zealand bred pacers won six races on the 10-race harness racing card at Yonkers Raceway, New York on Thursday night (January 28).

Motu Moonbeam (by Bettor’s Delight) started the ball rolling with a 1:58.2 success in the opening race, followed by Bontz (by American Ideal) 1:57.2, The Charging Moa (by Changeover) 1:59.8, My Ruebe Star (by Falcon Seelster) 1:57, Seaswift Joy (by Bettor’s Delight) 1:57.2 and Maczaffair (by Mach Three) 1:56.4.

On Friday night (January 29) at The Meadowlands, eight of the 10 runners in Race 10 were bred in Australia and New Zealand.

Five of the ‘down under’ breds were sold by leading NZ bloodstock agent John Curtin, of J C International, the man who sold the 2019 US Horse of the Year Shartin, the fastest female pacer in North America in 2017 in Nike Franco (1:48) and last night’s Yonkers winner Seaswift Joy (26 wins, $450,000) to North American interests.

Yonkers Raceway Thursday night results

Seaswift Joy winning at Yonkers last night

The quintet of Meadowlands starters sold by JC International are Sly Elenear, She’s Nun Bettor, Tango Dancer, The Bandit Queen and Ivana Flybeye.

The field for race 10 at The Meadowlands on Friday night

By Peter Wharton