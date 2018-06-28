Day At The Track

Former derby winner sold

05:32 PM 28 Jun 2018 NZST
Catcha Lefty
Dan Costello

Former Queensland Derby winner Catcha Lefty has run his final race in Australia.

His future now rests in North America after a deal was struck this week between Cristina Monte and her husband Charlie Cini and respected Perth based agent Frank Ranaldi.

The popular couple sold former solid performer Firebby earlier this year and the speedy Courage Under Fire mare has raced with great distinction in both North America and Canada.

Catcha Lefty, a winner of the 2016 Queensland Derby raced with great purpose in Sydney at TABCORP Park, Menangle earlier this year before returning to Brisbane.

He took a personal best time of 1:52.0 when successful at Menangle on April 21.

At his most recent start on May 11, Catcha Lefty was unplaced at Albion Park.

Overall, the Village Jasper - Lefty gelding won 22 of his 53 starts while banking in excess of $250,000.

The Monte/Cini partnership is now focused on prepping rookie pacer Left A Terror for the Gr.1 $100,540 QBRED Triad for 2yo Colts and Geldings at Albion Park on July 21.

Left A Terror, a Western Terror gelding is closely related to Catcha Lefty.

 

Chris Barsby

