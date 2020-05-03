Former driver & trainer Gary Hobbs passes

HOBBS - J.W. "Gary" - Entered into rest on April 3, 2020, under the care of Hospice Buffalo. Born April 8, 1944, in London, Ontario.

Cherished son of Morley and Reta (nee Patton) Hobbs; loving husband of Victoria Obrochta; devoted father to Gary (Reagan) Hobbs and Josh (Jill) Obrochta; proud grandpa to several grandchildren; former spouse and friend of Barb Sullivan; Loyal friend to so many.

Gary was a referee for local Junior Hockey and a member of NYSHOA. He also played Hockey on several Men's and Senior Men's Leagues before retiring his skates.

He was a Sabres ticket holder for many seasons and proudly sang both National Anthems.

He never felt too old to try or learn something new and even started guitar lessons at 67.

His biggest passion in life was working with Standardbred Horses.

He was a Driver and Trainer for Harness Racing and at one point was simultaneously ranked # 1, in both fields, according to the Universal Driver Training Rating System.

He Raced Standardbred horses at multiple raceways across Canada and the United States and was well respected by all.

He was a member of the WNY Harness Horsman's Association and the US Trotting Association.

Gary always had a joke to tell or a good story to share, whether it be about his youth playing pond hockey, his brief stint as a boxer and racecar driver, his days as a field technician working for Com-Doc or his youth growing up in Canada.

Gary was a "Proud Lefty" and true supporter of "Make America Great Again".

He loved driving his truck and never passed up a chance to share a cup of Tim Hortons Coffee with a friend.

There weren't many old classic country songs he couldn't sing along with word for word.

He took pride in teaching Gary and Josh the value of life: to be Honest, Work Hard (Smart) and have Gratitude. He always preached to them about removing their hats inside, to keep their shoes shined, to stand up tall and keep their hands out of their pockets and how to tie a good knot in their ties.

His retirement days were spent doing what he loved most, shooting pool or playing Euchre at the Orchard Park Senior Center, where he developed many close friendships.

He enjoyed having lunch on Mondays with the guys at the car lot and stopping by the Tack Shop at the Hamburg Raceway, just to say Hello!

Gary also loved visiting with his horse friends on a Saturday morning and engaging in "The Good Conversation".

He enjoyed talking on the phone with his friends and loved spending quality time with his family often over an ice- cream cone.

Gary always gave it his all and tried to inspire his family and friends to be their best self with his positive attitude.

He was famous for saying "Drive On and Keep Your Stick On The Ice".

A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held at a later time and date.

Gary donated his body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift program.

With Love in our hearts and a smile on our lips, we will remember you always. Forever and Ever~ Amen.