Forrest on board the Redwood train

NSW trainer Grant Forrest is wrapping up a Victorian campaign but will be back for the prestigious Redwood Carnival in October

Passionate country New South Wales harness racing trainer Grant Forrest is enjoying a flying visit to Victoria-so much so, that he's already pencilling in a return trip for Maryborough's prestigious Redwood Trot Carnival later this year.

Forrest is currently campaigning two horses-Sally Em and Thebestbourbon-out of a temporary base at Maryborough, in Victoria's Central Highlands, organized by local trainer Tim Mortlock.

"Sally Em is eligible for a VicBred bonus, but she is really a travelling companion for the other one which I expect will develop into a handy horse," Forrest said.

Forrest admits he's another of the growing band of trainers leaning toward specialising in square-gaiters and has 11 trotters in work at his Mount Fairy base, north east of Canberra.

"Where I live is a lovely rural town in the southern highlands, roughly positioned halfway between Canberra and Batman's Bay on the coast," he said.

"I have to be honest and say that in a perfect world, a shift to Victoria would be ideal because you can place your horses much better. And that goes from maiden trotters, down through all the other grades to the fast class.

"The percentage of trotters is certainly on the increase. I compete at Canberra, Goulburn and Menangle, while lately I've been going to Penrith because they seem to be starting to program more trotting races."

Several of the team came from Haras de Trotters and Yabby Dam Farms at Ballarat, and Forrest has recently arranged with Yabby Dam principal Pat Driscoll to stand promising Swedish sire Dreamcatcher next season.

"Dreamcatcher had his first starter recently (Eds Dream, out of Xena Hest) for a win so we're pretty excited. Pat is a really smart operator who puts the industry first and not himself. He's had such a huge influence in the trotting ranks throughout Australia," Forrest said.

"We've also got six broodmares and we stand Yankee Spider at stud. We lease Thebestbourbon from Pat and she will be my second Group One starter when she lines up at Melton on Saturday night."

Thebestbourbon ( Sam Bourbon -Maidstone Miss (Sundon) has drawn barrier seven in the $50,000 Aldebaran Park VicBred Platinum Home Grown Classic for three-year-old trotting fillies.

The youngster made her race debut at Maryborough last Thursday and caught the eye with a nice third after blowing her chances at the start by galloping. She was beaten six metres by the Chris Lang-trained Perfect Polly in 2.00-4.

Forrest said he planned on bringing at least a truckload down for the Redwood Carnival in late October.

"I travelled down with three horses a few years ago and it's an awesome carnival. My dad Greg is at home at the moment keeping the rest of the team ticking over so it gives me a chance to get away," he said.

The Maryborough club yesterday released news that Australasia's premier all-trot country carnival would be conducted on Friday and Sunday, October 29 and 31.

The club will stage several meetings in a busy month. The Cup will be run on October 17 and this will be followed by Derby heats a week later on the 24th.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura