Sweet Lou sons quinella $325,000 Progress Pace

Harness racing trainer Nancy Takter continued her training dominance by finishing first and second with Fortify and No Lou Zing in the $325,000 Progress Pace .

Overlooked in the wagering, Tim Tetrick left and settled in fifth behind Cattlewash.

It proved to be the perfect place to be.

Tattoo Artist and Yannick Gingras stretched out No Lou Zing, parking him through a sizzling 25.2 opening quarter.

No Lou Zing finally cleared before the half in 53 seconds.

Down the backstretch Tim Tetrick was able to coerce Cattlewash off the rail and was towed into a second over journey. Cattlewash inched closer but was unable to threaten No Lou Zing. They throttled up to the three quarters in 1:20.2, pacing a 27.2 quarter. Past the three quarter point Tetrick roused Fortify three wide.

However,the race fractions were not kind to No Lou Zing, the race favorite. He weakened in the stretch. Fortify ( Sweet Lou ) won by a half length in 1:48.2 and went off at odds of 10-1.

Fortify is owned by Diamond Creek Racing and was driven by Tim Tetrick. Nancy Takter is the trainer.

No Lou Zing finished a hard fought second for trainer Nancy Takter and driver Dexter Dunn.

Catch The Fire was third for driver Mile Wilder and trainer John Ackley.

After Tim Tetrick’s reaction was “ I liked the way he raced last week, I know I needed a trip in the final”.

“It all worked out because I was able to follow Cattlewash. However, I was disappointed he (Cattlewash) could not carry me further and I had to go three wide”.

Trainer Nancy Takter was overjoyed in the winner’s circle at finishing first and second. “He( Fortify) is a pleasure to be around and I got him this summer. The owners wanted to skip the Breeder’s Crown and I’m glad they did”. He will go back to Diamond Creek and return as a four old.”

Sunny Dee shines and wins the Fillies and Mares Open at Dover. Sunny Dee and Dexter Dunn enjoyed the perfect pocket trip as She’s Pukka N did all the heavy lifting, cutting all the race fractions as the field remained in single file throughout most of the mile. The fractions were 26.1 55.1 and 1:23.3. Dexter Dunn confidently moved Sunny Dee, the three to five wagering favorite, out of the pocket and attacked She’s Pukka N in the stretch. Sunny Dee won by a measured neck in 1:50.1 as the three to five race favorite. The last quarter was paced in 26.3. Sunny Dee ( Sunshine Beach ) is owned by Let It Ride Stables and Bottom Line Racing LLC. Mike Hall is the trainer. She’s Pukka N. grudgingly, finished second, for driver Tony Morgan and trainer Brian Malone. Queen Of The Pride is trained by Kevin Lare for driver Pat Berry. Tim Tetrick won 5 races on the card including the $325,000 Progress Pace.