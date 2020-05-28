Four involved in Northfield Park accident

Columbus, OH — In Tuesday (May 27) night’s 13th race at Northfield Park, four harness racing horses and drivers were involved in an accident at about the five-eighths pole. The four involved were Led Schneppelin (Tony Hall), Splendid Party (Hunter Myers), Boys Turn (Chris Lems) and JK Parlay (Ryan Stahl).

According to a post by Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association’s Executive Director Renee Mancino on her Facebook page and shared on the OHHA’s page:

“Heartfelt concern and prayers for continued healing for all horses and drivers involved in last night’s 13th race chain reaction accident at Northfield Park. The accident appeared to have occurred due to Ryan Stahl’s horse catching a shoe, hopple, or some other equipment failure and dropping to the track, trailing horses had no chance to avoid and went over him. Tony Hall, Hunter Myers, Ryan Stahl, Chris Lems were all involved. All horses are rumored to have walked off with road rash and minor contusions.

All drivers involved are stable and alert or walked off.

Chris Lems drove in the next race and won, Ryan Stahl walked off, but was later being encouraged to visit the hospital. Immediately trailing horses with Tony Hall and Hunter Myers took the brunt of it.

Early reports show Tony was awake and alert, but admitted to Level One Trauma with spinal trauma and broken ribs. Hunter was also awake and alert with possible hip and facial injuries.

God Bless them and their families as they recover. Thank God it wasn’t as bad as it looked.”

Also on the OHHA Facebook, Amy Hollar, the MGM Northfield Park Track Representative for the organization, added this post:

“Spoke with Hunter’s (Myers) sister, he has a fracture in his jaw. Tony’s (Hall) wife, Ashley, told me he has nine broken ribs and a crushed vertebrae. Both are still hospitalized……………all horses are OK from last night’s accident.”

