Fourteen times stud fee - huge sales return!

Well done and congratulations to astute harness racing Victorian breeder Helen Head in breeding her Somebeachsomewhere mare Beach Box to the impressive son of Rocknroll Hanover, Yankee Rockstar , in 2018.

That $1500 Service Fee turned into a strong colt that sold for $21,000 at the recent APG Melbourne Yearling Sale.

The colt (Lot 281) was the sole representative of Yankee Rockstar at that Sale and caught the eye of the Cranbourne training team of Jayne Davies and Noel Alexander, who purchased him for a long-time stable client.

“He was from a very good Family, was a nice individual with a good attitude. He has been a real gentleman to break in so far” said Jayne recently.

This comment is very typical of what many breeders and trainers have communicated to date about their Rockstar progeny - strong, well grown athletic types that are well mannered and quick to learn.

Yankee Rockstar has completed another good season at Northern Rivers Equine with around 90% of the mares he bred being in foal. He had as a stable mate this season his younger half-brother Poster Boy, who was exceptionally well supported by Australian breeders, breeding 129 mares.

Yankee Rockstar has two further Yearlings being offered at Yearling Sales over the next six weeks.

Canberra breeder Frank O’Sullivan will offer Lot 706 at the Sydney APG Sale on 7th March - a tall athletic filly from his $100,000 winning mare Pretty In Pink. Frank says she is a “dead ringer” for her Sire and is a half-sister to Trittrittbangbang, who has won his past two starts in Victoria,

Yorkshire Park Standardbreds (Dennis and Brenda Bice) will offer a stunning Filly (Lot 15) at the Nutrien Sale in Melbourne on 10th April. The strongly built filly is from the Modern Art mare Ima Ritzi Lombo, so carries a 3 x 3 cross to the champion sire Artsplace as well as a 4 x 5 x 5 cross to the influential mare Wendymae Hanover (the Dam of Western Hanover).

Harnesslink Media