Day At The Track

Fourth 2YO winner by Warrawee Needy

05:00 PM 06 Apr 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Warrawee Needy
Warrawee Needy

Yirribee Pacing Stud’s world champion sire Warrawee Needy was credited with his fourth harness racing winner from his first Australian crop when the two-year-old The Mountain emerged successful at only its second start at Wagga.

After settling down near last, the gelding looped the field in the middle stages to race upsides with the leader and then powered away to win by six metres.

The mile rate was 1:58.1 over 1740 metres with the last 800 in a slick 57.6.

Warrawee Needy has sired four winners and three placegetters from seven starters to date.

Uncle Shank, a Queensland owned and trained colt by Warrawee Needy, has won twice and been second in 1:55 in three trials at Albion Park recently.

The Mountain, who is owned, trained and driven by Brett Woodhouse, was one of three winners bred by Yirribee Pacing Stud on the day. The two-year-old Fly Like An Eagle gelding Eagle Commander (1:59.2) and three-year-old Fly Like An Eagle gelding Chasing The Wind (1:57.8) both saluted at Bathurst.

Actually, Yirribee Pacing Stud bred eight individual winners for the week!

They included the Wagga winners King Fisher (1:58.7), Sweet Sangria (1:59.4) and All Good, Hes An Artist (1:59.4, Cranbourne) and the very promising Romero (by Million Dollar Cam), a runaway winner at Stawell in 1:58.7.

Another son of Million Dollar Cam in Camroller notched his 13th win and pushed his earnings over the $70,000 mark with a brilliant win at Albion Park.

By Peter Wharton

 


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

COVID-19 impact on Yonker's horsemen
06-Apr-2020 08:04 AM NZST
Experienced general help wanted
05-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZST
Racetracks and Horsemen Associations
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
SOA to waive insurance payments
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
Important SBA programs for consideration
04-Apr-2020 09:04 AM NZDT
Foiled Again's 2013 Breeders Crown victory
04-Apr-2020 01:04 AM NZDT
New simulcasting product - Sky Racing World
04-Apr-2020 00:04 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News