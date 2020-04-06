Fourth 2YO winner by Warrawee Needy

Yirribee Pacing Stud’s world champion sire Warrawee Needy was credited with his fourth harness racing winner from his first Australian crop when the two-year-old The Mountain emerged successful at only its second start at Wagga.

After settling down near last, the gelding looped the field in the middle stages to race upsides with the leader and then powered away to win by six metres.

The mile rate was 1:58.1 over 1740 metres with the last 800 in a slick 57.6.

Warrawee Needy has sired four winners and three placegetters from seven starters to date.

Uncle Shank, a Queensland owned and trained colt by Warrawee Needy , has won twice and been second in 1:55 in three trials at Albion Park recently.

The Mountain, who is owned, trained and driven by Brett Woodhouse, was one of three winners bred by Yirribee Pacing Stud on the day. The two-year-old Fly Like An Eagle gelding Eagle Commander (1:59.2) and three-year-old Fly Like An Eagle gelding Chasing The Wind (1:57.8) both saluted at Bathurst.

Actually, Yirribee Pacing Stud bred eight individual winners for the week!

They included the Wagga winners King Fisher (1:58.7), Sweet Sangria (1:59.4) and All Good, Hes An Artist (1:59.4, Cranbourne) and the very promising Romero (by Million Dollar Cam ), a runaway winner at Stawell in 1:58.7.

Another son of Million Dollar Cam in Camroller notched his 13th win and pushed his earnings over the $70,000 mark with a brilliant win at Albion Park.

By Peter Wharton



