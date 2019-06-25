Day At The Track

Fourth Gr. I Prix Rene Balliere to Bold Eagle

04:08 AM 24 Jun 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Bold Eagle, harness racing
Bold Eagle and connections celebrating the victory
Le Trot Photo

June 23, 2019 - Today’s Q+ Gr. I Prix Rene Balliere at Vincennes (purse 170,000€, 2100 meters autostart, International, Quinte+ race) had harness racing champions Bold Eagle, Dijon and Looking Superb in the lineup.

Dijon was an early dq and that opened the door for a start to finish victory for Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash-Reethiu Rah Jet).

Timed in 1.10.2kr, Bold Eagle, off at 2.1/1 and reined by Bjorn Goop for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owned by Pierre Pilarski, gamely prevailed by a quarter length over the stalking 1.2/1 favorite Looking Superb (6m Orlando Vici-Classical Pine) teamed with trainer Jean Michel Bazire.

20/1 Detroit Castelets (6m Neoh Jiel) rallied for third reined by Matthieu Abrivard for Ecurie Luck and trainer J.L. Dersoir.

30/1 Orlando Jet (6g Orlando Vici) was fourth for Rudi Haller and fifth was 18/1 Tessy d’Ete with Frnack Nivard up.

Bold Eagle won for the 44th time in a 63 race career and he now has life earnings of 4,553,620€ with this his fourth consecutive Prix Rene Balliere victory.

Bold Eagle

This was the day’s Quinte+ race and a winning 2€ exact order ticket paid 4,539.20€ to 485 ticketholders. The Q+ pool was 5,637,919€and the total of all pools on this race esxceeded 10,290,000€

Recent winners of the Rene Balliere are shown below

Gala Tejy wins 170,000€, Gr. I Prix d’Essai

Today’s exceptional card at Paris-Vincennes had three year old monte performers on stage in the Gr. I Prix d’Essai (purse 170,000€, 2175 meters, 15 starters) and the 9/10 favorite Gala Tejy (3m Atlas de Joudes-Aurore des Charmes) prevailed clocked in 1.13kr.

P. Ph. Ploquin was in the irons for Ecurie Chalon and trainer Christophe Chalon.

He scored for the fourth time in a 12 race career and increased his life earnings to 253,640€.

Gala Tejy 

Gala relentlessly pursued 9/2 Gangster du Wallon (3m Lets Go Along) reined by Benjamin Rochard for owner/trainer Damien Lecroq.

37/1 Gepsonnia (3f Sun Ceravin) was placed third on the dq of Gee.

Romain Marty reined Gepsonnia for trainer Cyril Raimbaud.

Fleche Bourbon upset winner of Gr. I Prix du President de la Republique

The Gr. I monte Prix du President de la Republique (purse 200,000€, 2850 meters, four year olds) was this day’s Vincennes feature race.

Fleche Bourbon (4f Saxo de Vandel-Uzara Josselyn) was a very impressive and easy winner with Alexandre Abrivard her jockey for trainer Sebastien Guarato and breeder/owner Ecurie du Haras de Saint Martin.

Alexandre Abrivard

She won for the eighth time in 13 career starts and raised her life earnings to 279,060€. 

Fleche Bourbon

5.3/1 Freeman de Houelle (4m Vigove) took second for trainer Franck Leblanc and jockey Yoann Lebourgeois.

13/1 Flicka de Blary (4f Sam Bourbon) was third with Camille Levesque in the irons.

Due to a dq the 104/1 outsider Forever Speed (4m Uriel Speed) was placed fourth and 32/1 Fiona Gendreenne was placed fifth.

The 5/10 favorite Fado du Chene  and 30/1 Fawley Buissonay were two dq’s in this race.

Thomas H. Hicks


 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Cash Roll fastest in Monticello Sire Stakes
25-Jun-2019 12:06 PM NZST
Rockmatic goes a season's record
25-Jun-2019 12:06 PM NZST
Bo Mach goes career best in top pace
25-Jun-2019 11:06 AM NZST
Wichita Lineman wins third straight
25-Jun-2019 11:06 AM NZST
Classicality a powerful victor in $20,000 trot
25-Jun-2019 09:06 AM NZST
Posts drawn for $2,2m Sun Stakes Saturday
25-Jun-2019 07:06 AM NZST
HHYF announces 2019 Scholarship recipients
25-Jun-2019 07:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News