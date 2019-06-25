Fourth Gr. I Prix Rene Balliere to Bold Eagle

June 23, 2019 - Today’s Q+ Gr. I Prix Rene Balliere at Vincennes (purse 170,000€, 2100 meters autostart, International, Quinte+ race) had harness racing champions Bold Eagle , Dijon and Looking Superb in the lineup.

Dijon was an early dq and that opened the door for a start to finish victory for Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash -Reethiu Rah Jet).

Timed in 1.10.2kr, Bold Eagle , off at 2.1/1 and reined by Bjorn Goop for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owned by Pierre Pilarski, gamely prevailed by a quarter length over the stalking 1.2/1 favorite Looking Superb (6m Orlando Vici -Classical Pine) teamed with trainer Jean Michel Bazire.

20/1 Detroit Castelets (6m Neoh Jiel ) rallied for third reined by Matthieu Abrivard for Ecurie Luck and trainer J.L. Dersoir.

30/1 Orlando Jet (6g Orlando Vici ) was fourth for Rudi Haller and fifth was 18/1 Tessy d’Ete with Frnack Nivard up.

Bold Eagle won for the 44th time in a 63 race career and he now has life earnings of 4,553,620€ with this his fourth consecutive Prix Rene Balliere victory.

Bold Eagle

This was the day’s Quinte+ race and a winning 2€ exact order ticket paid 4,539.20€ to 485 ticketholders. The Q+ pool was 5,637,919€and the total of all pools on this race esxceeded 10,290,000€

Recent winners of the Rene Balliere are shown below

Gala Tejy wins 170,000€, Gr. I Prix d’Essai

Today’s exceptional card at Paris-Vincennes had three year old monte performers on stage in the Gr. I Prix d’Essai (purse 170,000€, 2175 meters, 15 starters) and the 9/10 favorite Gala Tejy (3m Atlas de Joudes -Aurore des Charmes) prevailed clocked in 1.13kr.

P. Ph. Ploquin was in the irons for Ecurie Chalon and trainer Christophe Chalon.

He scored for the fourth time in a 12 race career and increased his life earnings to 253,640€.

Gala Tejy

Gala relentlessly pursued 9/2 Gangster du Wallon (3m Lets Go Along ) reined by Benjamin Rochard for owner/trainer Damien Lecroq.

37/1 Gepsonnia (3f Sun Ceravin ) was placed third on the dq of Gee.

Romain Marty reined Gepsonnia for trainer Cyril Raimbaud.

Fleche Bourbon upset winner of Gr. I Prix du President de la Republique

The Gr. I monte Prix du President de la Republique (purse 200,000€, 2850 meters, four year olds) was this day’s Vincennes feature race.

Fleche Bourbon (4f Saxo de Vandel -Uzara Josselyn) was a very impressive and easy winner with Alexandre Abrivard her jockey for trainer Sebastien Guarato and breeder/owner Ecurie du Haras de Saint Martin.

Alexandre Abrivard

She won for the eighth time in 13 career starts and raised her life earnings to 279,060€.

Fleche Bourbon

5.3/1 Freeman de Houelle (4m Vigove ) took second for trainer Franck Leblanc and jockey Yoann Lebourgeois.

13/1 Flicka de Blary (4f Sam Bourbon ) was third with Camille Levesque in the irons.

Due to a dq the 104/1 outsider Forever Speed (4m Uriel Speed ) was placed fourth and 32/1 Fiona Gendreenne was placed fifth.

The 5/10 favorite Fado du Chene and 30/1 Fawley Buissonay were two dq’s in this race.

Thomas H. Hicks



