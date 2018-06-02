Fox Valley Gemini makes it 13 in a row

STICKNEY, IL - Friday night at Hawthorne featured a pair of divisions of the Cardinal pace for Illinois Conceived and Foaled three-year-old colts and geldings. The first division went with a field of ten while the second had nine, after the scratch of Heza Real Shooter.

Leading the way in the first division of the $27,100 Cardinal was undefeated Fox Valley Gemini as he looked to win his thirteenth consecutive race to open his career.

Sent off as the 1-5 favorite with Casey Leonard in the bike, Fox Valley Gemini got away in good order as Dandy Dude was sent away to the lead. After the quarter, You'remyhearthrob held the lead in :28.2 and looked to open up on the backside through the half in :56.4.

On the turn, Fox Valley Gemini was unleashed and went after the leader, getting within a length through three quarters in 1:24.4. In the lane, Fox Valley Gemini took command and drew off. At the wire, Fox Valley Gemini was three lengths clear of Dandy Dude, while You'remyhearthrob held third.

The final time for the mile was 1:52.3. Fox Valley Gemini is owned by Jim Ballinger and trained by Terry Leonard.

In the second division of the Cardinal, Backstreet Lawyer was sent away as the favorite with Kyle Wilfong driving. Making the early lead was Molina as Sports Analyst was sent after him before breaking stride through the quarter in :29.0.

After a half in :58.1, Molina maintained his lead into the far turn. Through three quarters in 1:26.2, Molina led the field into the lane. Mid-stretch, Al's Briefs and driver Travis Seekman went after the leader and took over.

At the wire, Al's Briefs held off the late moves of Backstreet Lawyer and Fox Valley Hijinx, winning by a length in 1:54.1. Al's Briefs is owned by Anthony Somone, David McCaffrey, and Clark Fairley and trained by Clark Fairley.

Hawthorne Race Course, Chicago's Hometown Track, continues the summer harness season through September 24. Fall thoroughbreds close out the year, running from October 5 through December 29. For more information, visit www.Hawthorneracecourse.com or contact Hawthorne at 708-780-3700.