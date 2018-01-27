Day At The Track

Fox Valley Reggie takes Carl Becker Pace

04:28 PM 27 Jan 2018 NZDT
Fox Valley Reggie
Fox Valley Reggie

STICKNEY, IL - On a gusty evening in Chicago, a field of nine Illinois-bred harness racing pacers lined up for the $25,000 Carl Becker Pace final at Hawthorne. The morning line favorite was Zone Blitz but Fox Valley Reggie was sent away as the off time choice.

Off stride at the start was Sleazy Joe as the rest of the field got away in good order. Leaving for the lead was a trio of pacers as Daddy Let Me Drive and Zone Blitz passed the opening quarter together in :28.4. On the backside, Zone Blitz took over for driver Mike Oosting through the half in :58.1. Into the turn, Fox Valley Reggie swung up to challenge Zone Blitz as they passed three quarters in 1:26.2. In the lane, Zone Blitz dug in and battled Fox Valley Reggie as the two battled the length of the lane. At the wire, Fox Valley Reggie just got up, nabbing Zone Blitz by a head, stopping the clock in 1:54.3. Daddy Let Me Drive held on for third.

Fox Valley Reggie (Yankee Skyscapper) is owned by Ronald Phillips and Sharry Boledovich and trained by Jamaica Patton. Fox Valley Reggie returned $5.00, $2.80, and $2.20. Zone Blitz came back $2.80 and $2.40 while Daddy Let Me Drive returned $2.80 to show.

The winter harness meet at Hawthorne continues through February 19. 

For more information, visit www.Hawthorneracecourse.com.

Jim Miller

Opulent Yankee again at The Big M
27-Jan-2018 18:01 PM NZDT
Motu Moonbeam N takes $40,000 Open
27-Jan-2018 17:01 PM NZDT
Award for stallion manager extraordinaire
27-Jan-2018 10:01 AM NZDT
Large Winter Blooded Horse Sale
27-Jan-2018 10:01 AM NZDT
Integrity Rulings now available for free
27-Jan-2018 09:01 AM NZDT
Mike and Mike give back to Racing
27-Jan-2018 09:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
