Day At The Track

Franco Santino too good in Summer Cup

03:59 PM 10 Jan 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Franco Santino after winning the Summer Cup,Harness racing
Franco Santino after winning the Summer Cup
Bruce Stewart photo

Nathan Williamson’s race strategy worked out well yesterday in the House Of Travel Lakers Summer Cup.

Driving Franco Santino and drawing the outside of the front line he knew he had the gate speed to cross all of the inside runners and that’s what he did.

“I was quite keen to leave the gate but I had to work a lot harder than I thought to cross, so I elected to trail Bettathanfast which was good. He’s a rolling horse that was never going to hand up. He was a good target to follow,” he said.

Bettathanfast took Franco Santino to the passing lane and the two horses fought out a sterling finish, Franco Santino winning by a head.

“He was travelling that good turning for home but I struggled to get him to the inside. He flattened out when he got there. They ripped home in 27.”

The overall winning time was 2-43.7.

It’s the second time Williamson has won the Summer Cup, also winning with Costa Del Magnifico in 2017.

Owned by Neville Cleaver, Franco Santino has now won eight races. His racing has been restricted each season to a limited number of starts, as the stable  waited for him to mature.

“He still needs probably another six months to develop. His hind quarters aren’t real strong yet. He’s racing really well so you can’t knock him too much.”

The rescheduled Omakau Cup at Wyndham and the Invercargill Cup the week after are two of his immediate targets.

“The Northern Southland Cup is also coming up so there’s plenty for him”

 

Bruce Stewart

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Jim Devaux sweeps five races
11-Jan-2020 03:01 AM NZDT
Slick Tony takes Preferred Pace
10-Jan-2020 12:01 PM NZDT
Winter Supplement Closes Sunday
10-Jan-2020 12:01 PM NZDT
Andy Miller scores a five-bagger
10-Jan-2020 10:01 AM NZDT
Bidding open for OHHA stallion auction
10-Jan-2020 10:01 AM NZDT
Melander "humbled" with trainer honors
10-Jan-2020 08:01 AM NZDT
La Diva De Rosa lucky charm for Tupper
10-Jan-2020 08:01 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News