Franco Saxon confirms trotting prowess

Eleven win pacer Franco Saxon confirmed his prowess as a trotter by winning a public workout at Ashburton last week.

The 6yo Live Or Die gelding has won his last six races in a row as a pacer and all of them at the Manawatu Raceway where trainer Michael House has had such a fantastic strike rate over the last two seasons, but now that the high speed pacer is getting too high in the grades he will not be eligible to make the fields on the Manawatu circut as a pacer.

Franco Saxon (Live Or Die - Surfing Franco) used to warm up regularly without the hopples on when pacing and the idea to try to recently get him to trot grew from there.

At his public appearance trotting last week Franco Saxon was faultless throughout, beginning well at the start and then proving too strong over the concluding stages. His final last 800m in 58.4 seconds suggests he will be a force in the maiden trotting ranks later this year.

House reported however that his stand start manners are not great and that could be his nemesis when lining up in trotting races in the future. He will try to qualify the horse as a trotter in a weeks time.

Franco Saxon is owned by the goHarness Staxofun Syndicate.



Franco Saxon winning his workout last week.