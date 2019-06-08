Day At The Track

Free-legged pacer wins Nuggets Final

08:42 PM 08 Jun 2019 NZST
Take A Bet,Harness racing
Take A Bet and Tim Williams hanging on to beat the late charge of American Mac and Mark Hurrell
Photo Bruce Stewart

Free-legged pacer Take A Bet capped off a successful stay in Southland when she won the $12,000 Ryal Bush Transport Limited Nuggets Final at Ascot Park today.

The Mach Three filly has won $21,200 in the space of five weeks for Canterbury harness racing trainer Geoff Dunn whilst down here, and she’s become the first horse to win both a Ladyship and Nugget final.

Punters had some anxious moments though after Take A Bet which was the favourite, galloped in the score up. Starter Ben Ward declared a false start but Take A Bet galloped round to the start point before Williams was able to pull her up.

“It’s uncharacteristic for her. I think Brett (caretaker trainer Brett Gray) must have let the hopples out on her during the week (laugh). She just needs to learn how to be a racehorse,” said Williams who decided to stand in Gate Two for the re-start.

When the field left for the second time the mare paced away perfectly and was taken straight to the lead where she stayed, withstanding a late charge up the passing lane by American Mac. She won by three quarters of a length.

“She’s getting better each time. The trips down here have been the making of her. She’s starting to develop a bit of speed now. Brett and the team have done a good job in looking after her and making sure she’s been ready to go.” 

Take a Bet is raced by William’s parents Brent and Suzanne along with Gary and Keri Woodham who were all on-course today.


Brent Williams, Gary Woodham, Suzanne Williams and Keri Woodham - Photo Bruce Stewart

She’s out of the six win Bettor’s Delight mare Kabet which started favourite in the 2013 Southland Oaks Finals - then driven by Tim.

As a broodmare Kabet has also left Above N Beyond which ran fifth in the Two Year Emerald in the recently held Harness Jewels at Addington.

Kabet’s third dam is the 1994-1995 Broodmare of the Year Sakuntala which left Brad Adios the 1977-1978 Three Year Old Pacer of the Year in Australia and Tuapeka Star who was the winner of twenty two races and the dam of New Zealand Cup winner Iraklis.

Meanwhile Robbie Royale capped off a consistent season by winning The Williamson Racing Stables Handicap Trot.

The five year gelding trained by Brett Gray has won four races this season from twenty three starts and has banked $27,745. for his connections. 

 

Bruce Stewart

