Free-legged pacers to the fore

Watching a free-legged pacer in action is one of the most exciting and exhilarating spectacles of our harness racing sport today.

And on Wednesday, two horses competing in different States, gave faultless exhibitions to post impressive victories within two hours of each other.

South Australian-based youngster Sir Roman is destined for a bright future and made it two wins from two lifetime starts when he trounced his rivals at the Victorian fixture in Mildura.

Then evergreen nine-year-old gelding Magic Oats stepped out at Sydney's Menangle venue to take the honors in the Schweppes Claiming Pace.

Only a small percentage of pacers are capable of maintaining gait without hopples under race conditions. But it can bring satisfying results for astute trainers with a level of confidence in their horse to make the leap of faith.

Adelaide horseman David Harding said he decided to ditch the hopples from his imposing youngster Sir Roman after realizing the horse wasn't happy.

"I gave him a couple of trials last season when he was a two-year-old and I had him in a 63 inch hopple length because he's a big boy," Harding said.

"But they were flapping about a bit and he just didn't seem comfortable," he said.

"I persevered for a while and actually got him qualified with them on, but when I jogged him on the training track, he'd almost immediately just swing into a free-legged pace. One day I just thought I had nothing to lose by trying him without the hopples. We started to push him along and he didn't miss a beat."

Harding had to re-trial Sir Roman satisfactorily before stewards after notifying them he was removing the hopples.

"He actually had two trials because I wanted to be sure and we drove him out of the gate hard to really put him to the test," he said.

Harding, who works a team of eight with his father, highly-respected veteran trainer Les, said he had never previously trained a free-legged pacer.

"And I don't think I ever even drove one in a race, either, back in my days when I was a race driving," he said.

Sir Roman ( Somebeachsomewhere -Morgan Abby (Aces n Sevens) was bred by Benstud Standardbreds and bought at the SA yearling sales by Bill Hartwig and his sons Scott and Chris (former Chairman of HRSA).

Harding, said in the early days the horse was "all arms and legs".

"He's still like a big baby and can be highly-strung at times. I'd describe him more like a thoroughbred, but he's getting better," he said.

"We think he has the makings of a very nice horse. At this stage his next run may be in St Leger series. He's also paid up for the Southern Cross."

Sir Roman has been handled in both his runs by Harding's partner, champion driver Dani Hill. In his debut at Globe Derby on November 23, the three year old raced in the death-seat for most of the trip before winning in a decent 1.58-5. At Mildura, it was even better, as they were spotting the leaders 40m at one stage. Hill made her move at the bell and let down with 400m to go, sweeping to the lead. Sir Roman was unextended in winning by 20 metres and getting his Vicbred bonus. He was one of three winners on the program for Hill, a regular visit to Mildura.

Watch Sir Roman's barnstorming win here.

And while Sir Roman's career is just getting started, the second free-legged pacer to win on Wednesday night was a veteran who's been racing without hopples for the past two years.

Magic Oats had won 17 races before he had the hopples taken off as a seven year old - and has gone on to win a further seven races, most recently at Menangle for trainer Paul Russo and driver Anthony Butt.

Although it's not common practice, throughout history there have been some speedy free-legged competitors, perhaps the fastest being Zooka who paced a mile in 1.49-3 on July 23, 2007, at Kawartha Downs, Ontario, Canada.

Of course, back in the 1930s, Lawn Derby showed fans he was something special from the beginning of his career with then-champion reinsman George Gath (father of Bendigo legend Brian) claiming he was the finest of all pacers he'd ever seen.

Lawn Derby went on to make history as the first horse to better two minutes outside America when he paced a mile free legged in 1.59-4. His major wins included NSW Pacers Derby (1934), Easter Cup, Ascot Pacers Cup, Ascot 500 and Presidents Handicap (all in 1937). He set records in five States and NZ.

Robalan was labelled the best free-legged pacer seen in NZ since Lawn Derby when he won the 1974 NZ Cup. From 123 starts over seven seasons, he won 40 races (17 at Addington) and gained 39 placings for $190,820. Robalan's sire Lumber Dream, also a free-legged pacer, won 12 of his 30 races.

In more recent times, Art Major-sired pacer Avonnova thrilled fans with some breath-taking free-legged performances in NSW and Qld. From mid-2009 to late 2013, the gelding recorded 23 wins.

Then Qld horseman Ian Gurney claimed him for a modest sum in a Goulburn race and a rags to riches tale began. Over the next five years, the pair won 32 races. The old warrior finished with 55 wins and 57 placings for $967,000.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura