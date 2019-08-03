Free live HD streaming of Hambletonian day card

East Rutherford, NJ - The Meadowlands Racetrack will provide free live high-definition streaming of the entire Hambletonian Day card on Saturday, August 3 courtesy of Roberts Television Network ( - The Meadowlands Racetrack will provide free live high-definition streaming of the entire Hambletonian Day card on Saturday, August 3 courtesy of Roberts Television Network ( rtn.tv ).

Post time for the 16-race card headlined by the $1 million Hambletonian and $500,000 Hambletonian Oaks is 12:00 p.m.

The live stream will be available at http://www.thebigm.com/video.aspx?id=252

A direct link to the live stream will also be posted on all of Meadowlands Racetrack's social media channels for easy access.