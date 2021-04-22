Freeman de Houelle takes Vincennes feature

Freeman de Houelle (6m Vigove - Rafina de Houelle) easily won the Prix Cornelia (purse 80,000€, monte, 2850 meters, eight starters) this day at Paris-Vincennes timed in 1.12.2kr.

Eric Raffin was the winning jockey for trainer Franck Leblanc and owner Stephane Gohier as Freeman won for the eighth time in 31 appearances for 436,080€ in career earnings.

He was off as the 4/10 odds favorite and defeated the 6/4! Diamant de Treabat (8g Kuadro Wild) with Clement Frecelle in the irons for trainer/owner Oascal Monthule. Third was 7.7/1 Carioca de Lou (9g Jag de Bellouet) for jockey Leo Abrivard.

Freeman de Houelle

On Wednesday the Onions Lopp takes place at Solvalla and from that might emerge Elitloppet invitations. Click Bait, Missle Hill and Milliondollarrhyme are among the likely rivals.

On Friday at Vincennes will be the Prix Aletheia with that field including Feerie Wood and Feydeau Seven. Then on Saturday at Enghien will be the Gr. I International Prix d’Atlantique (purse 170,000€, 2150 meters) and two divisions of the Summer Race qualifiers for four year olds, each for a 100,000€ purse and raced over 2985 meters.

The Atlantique field includes five million euro plus career winners led by 2.44€ million winner Billie de Montfort. The filed is listed below in post position order by horse/driver/trainer:

Chica de Joudes (Alain Laurent driver/trainer) Davidson du Pont (Jean Michel Bazire driver/trainer) Billie de Montfort (Gabriele Gelormini, Sebastien Guarato) Vivid Wise As (Alessandro Gocciadoro driver/trainer) Vitruvio (Federico Esposito, Alessandro Gocciadoro) Delia du Pommereux (Eric Raffin, Sylvain Roger) Etonnant (Anthony Barrier, Richard Westerink) Valokaja Hindo (Nicolas Bazire, Jean Michel Bazire) Wild Love (Alexis Prat, Anders Lindqvist) Jerry Mom (Pierre Vercruysse, Luc Roelens) Calle Crown (David Thomain, Tomas Malmqvist) Unique Juni (Matthieu Abrivard, Jurgen Westholm)

PMU, Gaet files and photo