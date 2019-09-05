French Moni gets the francs in feature

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 5, 2019 -- French Moni earned the lion's share of the francs with a front-end victory in Wednesday's harness racing feature at The Meadows, a $13,500 Conditioned Trot.

French Moni grabbed the lead for Jim Pantaleano in a contested 27.2 opening panel and had to repel the first-over challenge of Try Try Again, the 1-2 favorite. The 5-year-old son of Love You-Touch Of Money slowed appreciably in the lane, getting the last quarter in 31. But that was good enough to down My Indiana by 1-1/2 lengths in 1:55.3, with Joey third.

Scott Betts trains French Moni, who extended his career bankroll to $111,019, for Timothy Betts and Stephen Moss.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Saturday when the card features four Pennsylvania Sires Stake championships -- each worth $253,000 -- for 3-year-olds. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association