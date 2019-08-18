French success

All Cashed Up set a new 3YO track record winning the ABC 3YO Trotting Colts and Geldings heat at Maryborough.

Haras des Trotteurs and their line of French trotting sires won half the Breeders Crown heats at Maryborough this week.

Leading the way was debutant sire Quaker Jet who set the ball rolling with an amazing trifecta in the opening race of the day.

Despite a relatively small crop of just 24 2YOs, the son of Love You saw his daughters Im Ready Jet, Imamaorijet and Dizzysjet kick clear of the pack at the 400m mark and finish, one, two, three in the ABC 2YO Trotting Fillies First Heat.

To watch this race click here.

Two races later Love You ’s latest star colt Ultimate Stride, a sale topper in New Zealand last year, carried the colours of Emilio and Mary Rosati to victory in the first of the ABC 2YO Colts and Geldings heat.

The Redwood Classic winner made light work of his wide draw, sitting three wide early before taking over down the back straight. Given a breather by Anthony Butt, Ultimate Stride then turned up the wick at the 400m and proved far too strong for his rivals, clearing away for a most impressive win.

To watch this race click here.

All Cashed Up, by the leading French sire Ready Cash , was back to his best in the Breeders Crown 3YO Trotting Colts and Geldings first heat.

All Cashed Up used his gate speed to lead from the gate, and set a quick tempo, kicking in the straight to hold off a fast finishing Victoria Trotting Derby winner Majestuoso to create a 3YO trotting record and the second fastest ever time (to Tornado Valley the week before), at the Maryborough track.

To watch this race click here.

His stablemate Xebec, by Orlando Vici , the fourth French sire to record a winner on the day, was then a convincing winner in the second heat, after making his bid 400m from home and staying on strongly to the line to win by 3,3m with 33m back to the third horse.

To watch this race click here.

Xebec was one of Orlando Vici ’s first crop of 11 3YOs which has produced an astounding 9 winners, and which has the stallion placed second on the Australian 3YO Trotting rankings.

His 3YO filly Orlando Storm also qualified for the finals with an eye-catching run for second behind Emerald Stride in the first 3YO fillies heat.

Dave Sanders