Frenning on fire for WomenCan campaign

A winning rampage by highly skilled Victorian harness racing driver Kima Frenning has led the way towards a big finish in boosting the coffers for the WomenCan Team Teal campaign.

Frenning was in the leading division of the six-week Team Teal fundraiser tally late last week, but then posted seven winners in three days - four of these at Shepparton on Thursday night.

Each time the Team Teal girls record a win, Harness Racing Victoria and wagering partner Tabcorp commit $400 in total toward programs such as the Australia New Zealand Gynaecological Oncology Group (ANZGOG) and the Survivors Teaching Students Program.

In addition, HRV's Team Teal ambassadors-Jodi Quinlan, Kate Gath, Kerryn Manning and Jackie Barker-have been backing other fundraising and promotional efforts.

In addition to Frenning's heroics, Victorian reinswomen did their best to set the Team Teal fundraiser up for a strong finish in its final week. Kate Gath claimed three winners (at Kilmore, Hamilton and Maryborough) and Lisa Miles, Jackie Barker and Juanita Breen also recorded wins at those meetings.

Team Teal was again to the fore at yesterday's Boort meeting, with ambassadors Jackie Barker and Kerryn Manning claiming the two feature events, and Ros Rolfe, Ellen Tormey, Shannon O'Sullivan and Denbeigh Wade also in the winner's circle.

Barker took out the $14,500 Trotters Cup with Glorious Finale (Village Jasper-Glory Girl), owned and trainer by her grandfather Jim. The Pacing Cup saw victory go the way of Kerryn Manning with Pay Rise (Union Guy-Banking On You). She also trained the runner-up Onthecrestofawave, driven by husband Grant Campbell.

Frenning's Shepparton success was the second time she has landed a "fab four", the other being at a Cobram Cup meeting.

"To drive a winner is always exciting, but when I'm driving in the teal pants, it's just a little extra special getting a winner," Frenning said.

"Apart from raising awareness, we are also doing our bit in fund-raising for ovarian cancer research and because the campaign's ending early next week, we're all desperate to do the best we can."

The harsh reality is that more than 1500 women in Australia alone are likely to be diagnosed with ovarian cancer this year, with the disease claiming the lives of more than 1000 of these, according to Ovarian Cancer Australia. WomenCan, previously known as the Women's Cancer Foundation, is challenging the statistics with fundraising and awareness, and Team Teal has supported the campaign for six years.

Frenning combined with the powerful Ballarat training outfit of Emma Stewart and Clayton Tonkin to register the four victories at Shepparton. They were AboutTime (Art Major-Limerick Star), He's Ideal (American Ideal-Punch Line), Firerockfireroll (Courage Under Fire-Rocknrolla) and Tina Calls (Mach Three-Garden Gate Tina).

Bay gelding AboutTime was super impressive, winning by a massive 75 metres in 1.57 in what was his first racestart for two years. The pacer won a heat of the 2018 Bathurst Gold Crown before finishing second in the final then later went amiss with some serious issues.

"Emma and Clayton have done an outstanding job. I was just trying to settle the horse down in his race. I did let him go a little down the back, but honestly he felt as though he never got out of second gear," Frenning said.

However, the Swedish-born reinswoman was equal in her praise for three-year-old gelding He's Ideal, a 25-metre victor (1.54-7) in the Barastoc 3yo Maiden Pace.

"That was his first start. I've driven him at the trials and really like him. I'm so grateful for the opportunity to handle horses like him-he's all class," she said.

In addition to Frenning's contribution to Team Teal, the Shepparton branch of Soroptimist International Australia made a $1000 donation toward the campaign. Soroptimist International is a worldwide volunteer service organization which aims at improving the lives of women through equality, peace and goodwill.

Other winners for Frenning were 3yo filly Treasure (Art Major-O Narutac Bella) for Emma Stewart at Kilmore on Friday, while she also scored again with her own pacer Kardesler (American Ideal-Kusadasi). The following night, 3yo colt Pacifico Dream (Mach Three-Mint Julep) scored for the Stewart/Frenning combination in the second heat of the NSW Derby at Menangle.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura