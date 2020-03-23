Frenning to bounce back after horror race fall

Superstar reinswoman Kima Frenning is already thinking about her comeback, after escaping with concussion and hand fractures from a sickening fall at Victorian Harness Racing headquarters, Tabcorp Park, Melton.

Frenning is lucky to be alive after being crushed by a horse in the aftermath of a horrific fall in the score-up prior to the first race on Saturday night.

As the field approached the mobile barrier, Frenning's horse, drawn in barrier six, veered sharply down the track, cannoning into two other runners and dragging her under one of them.

"I've driven the horse once before and he was good," Frenning said from hospital.

"He just started fighting the head pole and then went sideways, and before I knew it, I had hit Herbie (James Herbertson, I Am Marquez) and Connor's (Connor Ronan, Better Exclusive) horses," she said.

In the sickening washup it's difficult to see how Frenning escapes serious injury, but she said she was conscious throughout.



Kima Frenning’s battered helmet

Other drivers involved were shaken by the incident and astounded the 28-year old's injuries weren't worse.

Experienced Ararat driver Michael Bellman, who was driving Playing The Ace, saw the events unfold in front of him.

"There was absolutely nothing Kima could do - nothing anyone could do and it wasn't anyone's fault," Bellman said.

"The horse just took charge. Kima ended up underneath horse and I honestly thought she would not come out of it alive. It was terrible to watch, and she was still for a while afterwards, but I've never been so relieved as when she spoke," he said.

"I really thought that the best way she would come out of it would be in a wheelchair. To have only the injuries she got is incredible - all she was worried about was that she wasn't going to be able to driver Hurricane Harley later in the night!"

Frenning, who was closing in on 100 wins for the season before the fall, is hoping to head home from hospital today or tomorrow.

"I am in pain, I am sore, but considering how serious the accident was, I can say that I was very lucky," she said.

"I want to thank all of the track attendants, they did an amazing job. The ambos as well and Emma Stewart, Jodi Quinlan and mostly Michael Bellman for really looking out for me.

"I most definitely will be back - I've already ordered a new helmet!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura