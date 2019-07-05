Day At The Track

Freshman NYSS trotting fillies sparkle

02:20 PM 05 Jul 2019 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Hypnotic Am,Harness racing
Hypnotic Am
Fred Brown photo

The Fourth of July special matinee at Tioga Downs featured four harness racing divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 2-year-old trotting fillies.

Hypnotic Am (Brian Sears) captures the $26,500 first division.

Destiny Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt) charges out to the lead and led to first quarter in :28.4. Hypnotic Am ($2.70) takes over the lead as they went by the stands for the first time. She led the group to the half in :58.1 and three-quarters in 1:27.1.

Hypnotic Am, who is owned by Courant Inc. and trained by Marcus Melander, found another gear as they reached the stretch and breezed to the win in 1:56.1. Musnter (Kasper Foget) finished second with Destiny Blue Chip holding on for third.

Hypnotic AM is a filly by Chapter Seven-Daydream Am. She is now one for one in her career.

Love A Good Story (Troy Beyer) breezes to easy win in the $26,500 second division.

Seventimesalady (Ake Svanstedt) led to the first quarter in :27.4. Love A Good Story ($4.40) grabbed control of the race right after the quarter. She led to the half in :57.2 and three-quarters in 1;26.2. No Mas Drama (Brian Sears) went first over around the final turn and put on heavy pressure. Love a Good Story shook her off and won with ease by tying the track record for 2-year-old trotting fillies in 1:55.1. Seventimesalady was second best. C Me Hyde (Phil Fluet) finished third.

Love A Good Story is a filly by Chapter Seven-Celebrity Lovin. She is trained by Julie Miller for owners Pinske Stables and the Kentuckiana Racing Stable. It was her second NYSS win. She is a perfect two for two in her career.

Senorita Rita (Scott Zeron) is much the best in the $27,000 third division.

Charlotte Chaplin (Wally Hennessey) led the way to a first quarter in :29.1. Senorita Rita ($2.50) took over the lead with a lap to go. She hit the halfway mark in :58.4. Hushabye (Brian Sears) went first over to chase her.

Senorita Rita, who is owned by Ken Jacobs and trained by Lnda Toscano, continued to lead hitting three-quarters in 1:27.3. As she hit the stretch she got stronger and won easily in 1:56.1. Charlotte Chaplin came back up to take second money. Hushabye had to settle for third.

Senorita Rita is a filly by Chapter Seven-Lindys Head Nurse. She wins her first start.

Miss Jubilation (Ake Svanstedt) wins the $26,500 fourth division.

Smooth Affair (Tyler Buter) led to the first quarter in :29.0 and to the half in :58.2. Sorprese (Dan Daley) went first-over down the back stretch and challenged Smooth Affair all the way to the three-quarter mark. Smooth Affair got there first in 1:26.4.

Miss Jubilation ($8.50), who is owned by trainer Ake Svanstedt with Little E LLC., and Triple Play Trotters LLC., pounced out of the pocket at the top of the stretch and blew right by to win in 1:57.1. Smooth Affair held on for second. Dw's Aubrey (Kris Rickert) finished third.

Miss Jubilation is a filly by Chapter Seven-Blue Muscles. She is now one for one.

Tioga Downs leading driver Wally Hennessey won four races on the day. His wins came with Mannie's Lady ($3.50), Sophia's Express ($12.60), Bad Night Mare ($3.50), and Weallgottrumped ($6.00).

There is no live racing at Tioga Downs on Friday (July 5). Live racing returns on Saturday (July 6) with a 10 race card starting at 6:15 p.m. Fireworks follows live racing.

For more information go to www.togadowns.com

 

John Horne

for Tioga Downs

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Novice trotting and pacing colts shine
05-Jul-2019 15:07 PM NZST
Elims set for Sheppard Pace
05-Jul-2019 15:07 PM NZST
Rosiemunn grabs feature F&M pace
05-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
Freshman NYSS trotting fillies sparkle
05-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
Family affair on July 4th at Goshen
05-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
USA lead Italians - Dark Poole wins
05-Jul-2019 14:07 PM NZST
Lifetime best for Refi, Pokerface Bluechip
05-Jul-2019 12:07 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News