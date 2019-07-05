Freshman NYSS trotting fillies sparkle

The Fourth of July special matinee at Tioga Downs featured four harness racing divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 2-year-old trotting fillies.

Hypnotic Am (Brian Sears) captures the $26,500 first division.

Destiny Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt) charges out to the lead and led to first quarter in :28.4. Hypnotic Am ($2.70) takes over the lead as they went by the stands for the first time. She led the group to the half in :58.1 and three-quarters in 1:27.1.

Hypnotic Am, who is owned by Courant Inc. and trained by Marcus Melander, found another gear as they reached the stretch and breezed to the win in 1:56.1. Musnter (Kasper Foget) finished second with Destiny Blue Chip holding on for third.

Hypnotic AM is a filly by Chapter Seven -Daydream Am. She is now one for one in her career.

Love A Good Story (Troy Beyer) breezes to easy win in the $26,500 second division.

Seventimesalady (Ake Svanstedt) led to the first quarter in :27.4. Love A Good Story ($4.40) grabbed control of the race right after the quarter. She led to the half in :57.2 and three-quarters in 1;26.2. No Mas Drama (Brian Sears) went first over around the final turn and put on heavy pressure. Love a Good Story shook her off and won with ease by tying the track record for 2-year-old trotting fillies in 1:55.1. Seventimesalady was second best. C Me Hyde (Phil Fluet) finished third.

Love A Good Story is a filly by Chapter Seven-Celebrity Lovin. She is trained by Julie Miller for owners Pinske Stables and the Kentuckiana Racing Stable. It was her second NYSS win. She is a perfect two for two in her career.

Senorita Rita (Scott Zeron) is much the best in the $27,000 third division.

Charlotte Chaplin (Wally Hennessey) led the way to a first quarter in :29.1. Senorita Rita ($2.50) took over the lead with a lap to go. She hit the halfway mark in :58.4. Hushabye (Brian Sears) went first over to chase her.

Senorita Rita, who is owned by Ken Jacobs and trained by Lnda Toscano, continued to lead hitting three-quarters in 1:27.3. As she hit the stretch she got stronger and won easily in 1:56.1. Charlotte Chaplin came back up to take second money. Hushabye had to settle for third.

Senorita Rita is a filly by Chapter Seven-Lindys Head Nurse. She wins her first start.

Miss Jubilation (Ake Svanstedt) wins the $26,500 fourth division.

Smooth Affair (Tyler Buter) led to the first quarter in :29.0 and to the half in :58.2. Sorprese (Dan Daley) went first-over down the back stretch and challenged Smooth Affair all the way to the three-quarter mark. Smooth Affair got there first in 1:26.4.

Miss Jubilation ($8.50), who is owned by trainer Ake Svanstedt with Little E LLC., and Triple Play Trotters LLC., pounced out of the pocket at the top of the stretch and blew right by to win in 1:57.1. Smooth Affair held on for second. Dw's Aubrey (Kris Rickert) finished third.

Miss Jubilation is a filly by Chapter Seven-Blue Muscles. She is now one for one.

Tioga Downs leading driver Wally Hennessey won four races on the day. His wins came with Mannie's Lady ($3.50), Sophia's Express ($12.60), Bad Night Mare ($3.50), and Weallgottrumped ($6.00).

There is no live racing at Tioga Downs on Friday (July 5). Live racing returns on Saturday (July 6) with a 10 race card starting at 6:15 p.m. Fireworks follows live racing.

For more information go to www.togadowns.com

John Horne

for Tioga Downs