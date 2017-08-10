Freshman fillies battle in Ohio Sires Stakes

Robert Key’s Looking For Zelda (Tony Hall up) will try to make it three in a row in Ohio Sires Stakes competition on Thursday night, August 10 at Scioto Downs.

A trio of Ohio Sires Stakes for 2-year-old trotting fillies are set to be contested at Scioto Downs on Thursday evening, Aug. 10. Each division (Races 2, 3 & 5) sports a purse of $40,000 for the Ohio-bred harness racing diagonally-gaited distaffs.

Ohio-based sire Manofmanymissions is represented by six fillies in these OSS events, while Dejarmbro and Break The Bank K each have four foals competing. The stallion My MVP has three of his progeny searching for the winner's circle in these races, while Stormin Normand and Cash Hall have two each. Dontyouforgetit , Triumphant Caviar and Winning Fireworks are represented by one foal each.

Returning OSS champs include Sesame, a winner of the two previous legs of this series. The daughter of Triumphant Caviar is conditioned and co-owned by Chris Beaver and Wilbur Lang, and has already pocketed $43,360 in her brief career, and leads this division by virtue of her 1:59 triumph on July 3 at Northfield and her 1:58.4 score on July 19 at Scioto. Bred by Jonas Schlabach, Sesame starts from the rail with Aaron Merriman in the sulky in the second division (Race 3).

Robert Key's Looking For Zelda also has a pair of OSS victories on her resume-albeit the leg 2 victory was due to a rival's disqualification. Norm Parker will harness the homebred Break The Bank K lass, who captured leg 1 on July 3 at Northfield in 1:59.1 with a wire-to-wire effort. Regular driver Tony Hall will pilot the $61,000-winning Looking For Zelda from post six in this same division (Race 3).

To Russia also starts in this division, leaving from post seven for driver Ryan Stahl and trainer Scott Cox. The daughter by Manofmanymissions won leg 1 at Northfield in 1:58.2 on July 3, but was fourth on July 19 at Scioto to the winning Sugar Break. Owned by the Parent Racing Stable of Whitehouse, OH, and bred by Switzerland's Kjell Magne Andersen, To Russia has $33,700 in her career bankroll.

Impinktoo, a half-sister to world champion Pinkman, carries the colors of owners Joe McLead and Rtk Racing postward in the first division (Race 2). The Manofmanymissions lass is conditioned by Bill Dailey and was a smart second in Leg 1 at Northfield on July 3, then rallied to win Leg 2 at Scioto on July 19 in a lifetime best 1:57.4. Bred by Jay Mossbarger, Impinktoo has $35,040 in her coffers. Peter Wrenn will steer the bay filly from post three.

Rivals Alana's Ways and Sugar Break will battle in the third OSS contest (Race 5) from posts 1 and 2 respectively. The former is a daughter by Dejarmbro who is conditioned by Alicia Hanners for the Mystical Marker Farm, VIP Internet Stable, Harry Eisman and D. Garland. The bay filly won Leg 1 at Northfield in 1:58.3 but failed to garner a check in Leg 2. Bred by Ohio's Howard Millhime, the winner of $23,360 will have Josh Sutton at the controls once again.

Sugar Break is another Robert Key homebred conditioned by Norm Parker, who won Leg 2 by a nose over Risky Deal in a career best 1:57.4 at Scioto Downs on July 19. This Break The Bank K lass has amassed $26,485 in her brief career and has one win and a second in three career starts for her owner-breeder. Tony Hall-who steered her to her lone triumph-gets the nod again.

Ohio Sires Stakes action continue on Friday night at Scioto Downs, with three divisions of 2-year-old pacing fillies. Saturday night at Northfield Park, a trio of Ohio Sires Stakes for sophomore pacing fillies will be contested, just prior to the $300,000 Milstein.

Kimberly Rinker