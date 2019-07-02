Freshman filly trotters get first stakes test

Father Patrick is the best-represented stallion in the stake with 10 fillies

WASHINGTON, PA, July 1, 2019 — Forty-two of the sport’s best-bred, most promising harness racing 2-year-old filly trotters — many making their pari-mutuel debuts — will get their first major test in Tuesday’s $190,900 Pennsylvania Sires Stake at The Meadows.

Father Patrick is the best-represented stallion in the stake with 10 fillies — his sire, Cantab Hall , contributes another six — with trainer Jim Campbell leading the parade with three Father Patrick youngsters: Sherry Lyns Lady, Madame Sherry, Impressive Fashion.

The stake, known as the Meadow Gladys, will be contested over five divisions, which go as races 1, 2, 4, 7 and 8. First post is 1:05 PM.

Campbell’s young ladies will be trying to emulate their dad, who was so precocious at 2 that he won the divisional Dan Patch Award in 2013. He followed that up at 3 by capturing the PASS championship at Harrah’s Philadelphia. Campbell is thrilled with his Father Patricks so far.

“All three of them have come along exactly the way we wanted them to,” he says. “They’ve all been naturals from the word go. They’re nice, smart, good mannered. There’s nothing not to like about them.”

Here’s Campbell’s assessment of his three fillies.

· Sherry Lyns Lady (race 1, post 1, Tim Tetrick, a $220,000 yearling purchase), a rapidly closing second in 1:57.3 in her first career outing at Harrah’s Philadelphia. “When Tim got off her after her first race, he said she really likes to race, has a great attitude and gets over the ground nice. With a 2-year-old, the rail is not as good as some people think, but I don’t get too worked up about post positions. It is what it is.”

· Madame Sherry (race 2, post 2, David Miller, a $100,000 yearling acquisition), making her first purse start after two qualifiers. “She’s smart and perfectly mannered. You can do whatever you want with her. Her professionalism is superb.” Coyote Wynd Farms campaigns Sherry Lyns Lady and Madame Sherry.

· I mpressive Fashion (race 4, post 1, Miller, a $160,000 yearling purchase for Fashion Farms), who won her career bow in 1:58 at Pocono. “She’s big and strong but light on her feet. She has a tough attitude. She likes to go after horses.”

Monday’s card at The Meadows, which also begins at 1:05 PM, features a $60,000 PA Stallion Series stake for freshman filly trotters.

By Evan Pattak for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

