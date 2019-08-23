Freshman pacing fillies shine in Sires Stakes

ANDERSON, Ind.-August 22, 2019-Freshman stakes action continued on Thursday, August 22 at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino when the two-year-old pacing fillies took to the harness racing track in the third round of Indiana Sires Stakes competition.

It appeared that an upset trend was forming with victories from Seventimesacharm and Grace Rocks, but Foxy Rigger prevailed as the heavy betting favorite in the final division of the stakes action.

The first division saw a slight upset from Seventimesacharm when driver, trainer John De Long guided her to the winner's circle for her first stakes win and second consecutive lifetime victory. Coasting past her competitors on the grandstand side, the full sister to Indiana Sires Stakes champion Seventimesavirgin paid $13.40 to win.

When the wings of the gate opened, heavy favorite Kickin Up My Heels with Trace Tetrick tried for the lead but Mamama Moonshine and LeWayne Miller also left aggressively, leaving the favorite to settle for the second spot through the opening quarter in :27:4. Also offense minded, Seventimesacharm left alertly from post eight to grab a spot along the rail in third. When the field reached the half in :56:2, Kickin Up My Heels wanted her turn on the lead and grabbed command with Mamama Moonshine and Seventimesacharm following.

The pacers continued in straight formation through the third quarter in 1:24:2. When the field turned for home, Kickin Up My Heels was still on top but the rest of the field was closing in quickly. Mamama Moonshine tipped from the pocket to take aim at the leader but it was Seventimesacharm who surged past the leading pair from the grandstand side, stopping the clock in 1:52:2. Seventimesacharm finished three lengths in front of Rockinlikeastar with Ricky Macomber Jr. who utilized a ground-saving trip for second while Flirtinwithtrouble with Michael Oosting, also came charging late for third.

Seventimesacharm is a homebred daughter of Always A Virgin-Mrs Grant Seven and is owned by Jesse De Long. She has won two of six lifetime starts and now sports a bankroll of $40,700. The 1:52.2 clocking marked a new lifetime best for the freshman filly.

Division two provided another slight upset as Grace Rocks benefitted from a pocket trip to get the win over the heavily favored, Priceless and Brandon Bates. Driver Joey Putnam picked up a catch drive for the Ronnie Roberts trainee and drove her to a 1:52 victory to establish a new lifetime best mark.

Priceless used her customary front-stepping tactics and immediately grabbed the lead through the opening quarter in :27.4. Grace Rocks took the pocket seat while Fancy Riggin with Trace Tetrick sat in third. Priceless dictated middle splits of :56.3 and 1:25.0 as the field remained in single file order behind her.

When the field turned for home, Priceless appeared to be up to the task but Grace Rocks wasn't finished. Putnam tipped Grace Rocks out and the two matched strides for a few lengths before Grace Rocks dug in gamely late in the lane to get the win. Priceless held on for second and Odds On Melanie with John De Long rallied well for third. Grace Rocks paid $8.60 to win.

"Turning for home, I wasn't sure if she'd catch that filly on the front because she's been tough competition all year," driver Joey Putnam noted after the victory. "This filly has been racing extremely well too, though, and she raced really strong tonight. She's got a lot of pace."

Grace Rocks, the daughter of Rockin Image -Cosmic Grace, has now won four of five lifetime starts and was bred by Victory Hill Farms. She now sports a lifetime bankroll of $55,500 for owner Howard Taylor.

A favorite finally found the winner's circle in the third division of the stakes action after Foxy Rigger went gate to wire to score in 1:52.2 and keep her unbeaten streak alive. With regular driver Trace Tetrick in the bike, the Brian Brown trainee used her customary front-running tactics to score the fifth consecutive win of her career.

Leaving from post three in the field of eight, Foxy Rigger left alertly but would have to work for position as Jd's Queen Lori with Andy Shetler also left for position through the first split in :26.2. Foxy Rigger was able to grab the lead just before the half in :54.1 while Elite Five with Dale Hiteman moved into the second spot and Jd's Queen Lori was relegated to third.



Foxy Rigger remains undefeated in her freshman season. --Linscott Photography

Foxy Rigger began to bolster her lead through the third quarter in 1:23:4 while Elite Five tried to gain ground on the leader. Rocksann with John De Long were on the attack first-over but would have their work cut out for them. As the field moved into the stretch, Foxy Rigger had established a three length lead. With a final quarter of :28:3, she crossed the wire nearly five lengths in front of Rocksann. Jd's Queen Lori held on for third. As the 1-5 favorite, Foxy Rigger returned $2.40 at the betting windows.

"I wanted to move forward and get a good position," driver Trace Tetrick shared following the win. "The fractions were a little hotter than I wanted, but she really dug in late. She's got great mannerisms, she can be a little headstrong but she's really figuring out the game."

Foxy Rigger is the daughter of Riggins-Foxy Angel and was bred by Wilker Family Farms. She now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $71,000 for owners Country Club Acres and L&H Management Services and Lombardo/Green Racing and Timothy Lane.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Friday, August 23 with a 14-race card featuring three divisions for the two-year-old pacing colts & geldings. Friday's card will also feature a $20,000 Open Pace, a $10,000 guaranteed Hoosier High 5 in race 14 and the weekly Fantastic Friday promotions.

With a daily post time of 6:30 pm, live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9.