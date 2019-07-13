Freshman trotters rock in Sires Stakes

A quartet of $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes for 2-year-old trotting youngsters fired up the Northfield Park harness racing crowd on a lovely cool and mildly breezy Friday evening, July 12.

Expect The Sweep, the 5-2 choice, took the first OSS division with a 1:57.2 front-stepping performance with Aaron Merriman steering the brown gelding. Owned by Beaver, Fleming, Yoder and Zeehandelar, the son of Triumphant Caviar was making just his second lifetime pari-mutuel start under the tutelage of trainer Chris Beaver.

Expect The Sweep had finished a handy third in OSS Leg One and finished a length ahead of 6-5 Count On Barney (Kurt Sugg), with 18-1 Action Uncle (Brett Miller) nailing down third-place honors in this second leg.

Expect The Sweep upped his career earnings to $24,800 with this first career triumph. As the son out of the Lockkeeper mare Locksweeper 2, 1:54.1z ($105,247), this trotter is a half-brother to Roseberg (by Manofmanymissions) 5, 1:57.4f ($83,965) and Red's Winner (by American Winner) 3, 1:59f ($57,610).

Merriman, North America's leading reinsman, was back in the winner's circle for the second OSS contest, this time with another Triumphant Caviar freshman, the 3-5 favorite Exhibit Class. The bay homebred gelding trotted to a 1:58.1 clocking via come-from-behind tactics for trainer Sean Smithpeters and owner Marion Beachy. Exhibit Class had finished second in Leg One of the OSS series to the winning Wading Boots, and now has $30,000 in career earnings.

Exhibit Class --Jeff Zamaiko photo

Attache' was second for Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., just a length behind the winner at odds of 3-1, while 6-1 Larochelle Hanover was third for driver Hunter Myers. Exhibit Class is the third and most prolific foal out of the Classic Photo mare Classic Blaze 5, 1:55.3 ($27,185). Even-money favorite It's Academic benefited from a perfect steer by driver Chris Page to capture the third OSS division easily in 1:57.3. The Ronnie Burke-trained son of Uncle Peter had won his first OSS leg on July 4 at Scioto Downs and no problem scoring his third consecutive lifetime victory in as many tries for owners Burke Racing, Bill Donovan, Joe Sbrocco and the Hatfield Stables.

It's Academic finished 1¼ lengths in front of the 2-1 hard-trying Doubleyellowline (Brett Miller), while 35-1 longshot Pete Stamas did well to finish third for Kayne Kauffman. The winner now sports a hefty bankroll of $43,400 for his connections. Bred by Gbw Breeding Farms of Ohio, It's Academic is the first foal out of the Muscle Hill mare Annapolis 3, 1:55 ($49,594).

It's Academic --Jeff Zamaiko photo

Another Uncle Peter youngster, the 9-5 Big Box Hanover, also made his second trip to the winner's circle in OSS competition, having won leg one at Scioto Downs on July 4 in 1:57.4. For the second leg, the Dalton Walls-trained gelding was clocked in 1:59, finishing half a length in front of 19-1 Howyadoingub (Brett Miller) with 50-1 Greek Legend (Kayne Kauffman) notching third-place money.

Big Box Hanover --Jeff Zamaiko photo

Big Box Hanover is owned by Bruce Soulsby and Dalton Walls and was bred by Hanover Shoe Farms. He is the ninth foal out of the Donerail mare Box of Dreams 3, 1:58.1f ($86,100) and is a half-brother to Boadicea Hanover (by Andover Hall) 2, 2:01.4f ($113,287); Ballare Hanover (by Broadway Hall) 5, 1:55 ($98,552) and By Cance Hanover (Cantab Hall) 3, 1:59f ($34,811).