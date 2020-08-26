Freshman trotting fillies featured

Anderson, IN— Freshman trotting fillies were the featured harness racing attraction at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Tuesday, August 25 as the two-year-old trotting fillies kicked off a week’s worth of Indiana Sires Stakes events for the two-year-old competitors. Two divisions were featured on the evening’s program as the fillies completed the third round of their six round series.

In the opening division, it was Swift Swanda who was just that—swift. Staging an incredible late rally in the lane, Swift Swanda and Trace Tetrick went from last to first to get up in the final strides of the mile and score in 1:55.2.

Sent off at odds of 6-5, Swift Swanda was uninvolved through the early stages of the race and sat eighth through early fractions of :27.2 and :57.3. As the field approached the three-quarters in 1:26.2, Doug Rideout had Four Under Par on the front and he quickly tried to separate themselves from the rest of the field. Turning for home, Swift Swanda was third over and had a lot of work to do. Tetrick tipped Swift Swanda out and she used a :27.2 closing kick to track down Four Under Par. Swift Swanda got the win by a neck and returned $4.60 for the win.

Owned in partnership by Anthony Lombardi and The Kales Company, the daughter of Swan For All -Cheetah Hall has now won four of five lifetime starts and established a new lifetime best with the victory. Swift Swanda has now earned $47,867 in purse earnings and was bred by Lavon Miller.

After getting snapped right at the wire in the first division, driver, trainer Doug Rideout came back and pulled the 26-1 upset with Queen Of All in the second division of the stakes action. Queen Of All turned in an impressive effort to score her maiden breaking win in 1:56.2.

Leaving from post nine, Rideout sent Queen of All away from the gate to grab the lead through the opening panel in :27.3 Queen of All yielded the lead to Guccio’s Lady and Peter Wrenn who would lead the field through middle fractions of :57.2 and 1:26.4. Queen of All waited patiently to make her move and found late racing room up the inside to get the win by a length and a half. Queen Of All returned $55.20 for the win.

With the win, Queen Of All recorded her first lifetime victory from 6 lifetime starts. The daughter of Swan For All —Ecstatic has now earned $36,005 in lifetime purse earnings. Queen Of All is owned in partnership by Julie Rideout, Pete Schmucker, and Glider Stables.

Indiana Sires Stakes action for the freshman competitors will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Wednesday, August 26. The evening’s 14-race card will feature two $39,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for two-year-old trotting colts. The evening’s 14-race card will also feature a $10,000 Guaranteed Pick-5 and a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool in the last race of the program.