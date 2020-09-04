Freshmen fillies lower lifetime marks

ANDERSON, Ind.—September 3, 2020—Two-year-old pacing fillies were featured in their fourth round of Indiana Sires Stakes action at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino on Thursday, September 3. Two divisions highlighted the evening’s harness racing action and both divisions saw the winners lowering their lifetime marks to 1:51:4.

In the first division, Somethingbeautiful turned in an impressive effort to kept her unbeaten streak alive and the second division saw a minor upset from fist-time stakes competitor Something To Me.

The stakes action kicked off with top divisional rivals Somethingbeautiful and Hot Mess Express vying for back-to-back stakes wins. After an impressive stretch battle, it was Somethingbeautiful who remained undefeated and scored her fifth straight victory while establishing a new lifetime mark of 1:51:4.

While Somethingbeautiful, with LeWayne Miller In the bike, was the first out following the gate, Hot Mess Express with Sam Widger quickly moved to the lead in the first turn. The fillies remained in straight formation clocking fractions of 27:0, 55:4 and 1:25:1, with the rival pair leading the way.

As the field turned for home, Somethingbeautiful tipped from the pocket to make an attack on the leader. The fillies matched strides down the stretch but it was Somethingbeautiful, digging in with a final quarter of 26:2, who reached the wire first. Hot Mess Express held on for second while GD Rockin Kay with Trace Tetrick staged a late rally for third. Somethingbeautiful paid $3.20 to win at the betting windows.

“I had to ask her for a bit more in the stretch and she really took off,” Miller noted. “She’s very professional for a two-year-old but still knows how to be playful.”

The daughter of Always A Virgin -Summer N Sand now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $84,500 and is undefeated in five lifetime starts. She is owned by Howard Taylor, Edwin Gold, Abraham Basen and Richard Lombardo. The Dylan Davis trainee was bred by Aaron Stutzman.

The second division provided Something To Me her first stakes victory for trainer Michael Arnold. The minor upset lowered Something To Me’s lifetime mark by over two seconds to 1:51:4.

When the wings of the gate opened, Skyway Ideal with Brandon Bates fired out for the lead while Something To Me with John De Long sat in the pocket. Through the first quarter in 26:4, Something To Me prepared to attack the leader. Something To Me pulled the pocket and grabbed the lead, carrying it handily through the half in 55:4 and the third quarter in 1:24:4.

With the wire in sight, Something To Me opened up on the field, leaving the remaining six to battle for minor spoils. Something To Me crossed the wire and stopped the clock in 1:51:4 four lengths ahead of her competitors, paying $10.20 to win. JK She’s Gordjus with Trace Tetrick rallied late for second and after sitting in fourth for most of the mile, Sassy Cindy with Peter Wrenn dug in for third.

Owned by Steven Huffman, Something To Me now sports a lifetime bankroll of $33,705 and notched victory number five from eight starts. The daughter of Jk Endoranera -Sorcha Bluestone was bred by Bluestone Farms, C Agins and S Steven.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Friday, September 3 with two $33,000 divisions for the three-year-old pacing colts and two $42,500 divisions for the two-year-old pacing colts. With a daily post time of 6:30 pm, live racing at Harrah’s Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 21, highlighted by the return of the Breeders Crown October 30 & 31. For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark. com.

Rose Flood | Race Marketing & Operations Admin