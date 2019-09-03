Freshmen pacers thrive in NYSS

Tioga Downs welcomed two harness racing divisions of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for freshmen pacing colts & geldings on Monday (9-2-19). Both divisions raced for a purse of $52,000.

Groovy Joe (Matt Kakaley) captures the first division.

Cigars And Port (Ray Schnittker) lead to the first quarter in :26.3. He continued to control the pace as they hit the half in :55.2. Groovy Joe ($3.20) made his move first-over from third and started to close in as Cigars And Port hit three-quarters first in 1:22.4.

Groovy Joe, who is owned by trainer Blake Macintosh and Hutt Racing Stable, took over as they made the turn for home. Cigars And Port fought gamely but Groovy Joe was too strong and won in a lifetime bast of 1:52.0. Cigars And Port had to settle for second money. Save Me A Dance (Scott Zeron) finished third.

Groovy Joe is a 2-year-old colt by Roll With Joe -Chotat Milk. He has won seven of his nine career starts.

American Rebel (Tyler Buter) is a gate-to-wire winner in the second division

American Rebel ($4.80) led to the first quarter in :27.1. The betting favorite Freedom Warrior (Jim Morrill Jr.) went on a break as they went by the stands for the first time. American Rebel used a :29.3 second quarter to lead to the half in :56.4. He continued to control the pace as they hit three-quarters in 1:24.3.

American Rebel, who is trained by Patti Harmon for owners Robert Robinson and The Harmon Stable, had plenty in the tank as they hit the stretch. Genius Man (Marcus Miller) made a late charge but had to settle for second as American Rebel won in a lifetime best of 1:53.2. Splash Brother (Ray Schnittker) finished in third.

American Rebel is 2-year-old colt by American Ideal -Restive Hanover. It was career win number five in just nine starts.

Wally Hennessey and Mike Simons each drove three winners on the day. Hennessey was first with Mr Dunnigans ($4.60), Sporty Redhot ($3.90), and Ascot Encounter A ($5.30). Simons got his wins with Surreal Sergeant ($28.80), Rockintouch ($12.80), and Road Untraveled ($3.00).

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Friday (September 6) at 6:15 p.m.

John Horne

for Tioga Downs