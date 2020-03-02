Day At The Track

From Budapest, Hungary to Pompano Park, USA

11:26 AM 02 Mar 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Harness racing
USTA's Mike Tanner presents Piet Von Pollaert of Belgium with the World Cup. Italy’s Andrea Sallustio was second and Andrea Fazekas of Hungary was third.
Dee Leftwich photo

Saturday’s Kincsem Park in Budapest, Hungary, featured Laszlo Tolnay Memorial (purse 600,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) saw 3.3/1 Vital RG (6m SJs Photo-Vitesse OR-Indro Park) score for trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal timed in 1.19.2kr. \

This 20-meter handicapped winner defeated Ula Kiraly (7m Vioxx SR-Helicon-Awesome Goal) that was off at 3.9/1 and reined by Csaba Lakatos, also a 20-meter handicapped performer. 8.1/1 Rocky HR (8m Roc de Montfort-Times-SJs Photo) overcame a 20-meter penalty to gain third for trainer/driver Balazs Juhasz. 2.6/1 Disney HR (7f Light Up de Vonnais-Times-SJs Photo) was third for Imre Fazekas.

Vital RG

On February 24-25 Hungary was represented in the Amateur World Cup held at Pompano Park (Florida, USA). Andrea Fazekas represented Hungary and used a victory (pacer Jaded Dream) and a second in the final two races to earn third place in the point totals. Piet Von Pollaert of Belgium and Italy’s Andrea Sallustio took the first two spots in the points battle. USTA’s Mike Tanner was on hand to present the winning amateur drivers’ trophies.

Jaded Dream, Andrea Fazekas

 

FEGAT, World Cup files/photos

by Thomas H. Hicks, for Harnesslink

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Eligible's released for Yonkers rich stakes
02-Mar-2020 14:03 PM NZDT
Game Of Claims Series Finals held
02-Mar-2020 14:03 PM NZDT
OHHA seeking Publicity/Marketing person
02-Mar-2020 11:03 AM NZDT
None Bettor A wins feature
01-Mar-2020 21:03 PM NZDT
Lean Hanover, Tookadiveoffdipper win co-features
01-Mar-2020 18:03 PM NZDT
Cummings steers Beachy Dream to victory
01-Mar-2020 16:03 PM NZDT
$50,000 Game Of Claims Series
01-Mar-2020 16:03 PM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News