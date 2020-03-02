From Budapest, Hungary to Pompano Park, USA

USTA's Mike Tanner presents Piet Von Pollaert of Belgium with the World Cup. Italy’s Andrea Sallustio was second and Andrea Fazekas of Hungary was third.

Saturday’s Kincsem Park in Budapest, Hungary, featured Laszlo Tolnay Memorial (purse 600,000Huf, 1960 meters distance handicap) saw 3.3/1 Vital RG (6m SJs Photo-Vitesse OR-Indro Park) score for trainer/driver Tibor Hajnal timed in 1.19.2kr. \

This 20-meter handicapped winner defeated Ula Kiraly (7m Vioxx SR -Helicon-Awesome Goal) that was off at 3.9/1 and reined by Csaba Lakatos, also a 20-meter handicapped performer. 8.1/1 Rocky HR (8m Roc de Montfort -Times-SJs Photo) overcame a 20-meter penalty to gain third for trainer/driver Balazs Juhasz. 2.6/1 Disney HR (7f Light Up de Vonnais -Times-SJs Photo) was third for Imre Fazekas.

Vital RG

On February 24-25 Hungary was represented in the Amateur World Cup held at Pompano Park (Florida, USA). Andrea Fazekas represented Hungary and used a victory (pacer Jaded Dream) and a second in the final two races to earn third place in the point totals. Piet Von Pollaert of Belgium and Italy’s Andrea Sallustio took the first two spots in the points battle. USTA’s Mike Tanner was on hand to present the winning amateur drivers’ trophies.

Jaded Dream, Andrea Fazekas

