From "robes" to harness racing, meet Judge Beltrami

12:58 AM 03 May 2017 NZST
Judge Anthony Beltrami harnessing up a horse before going for a workout

Harnesslink salutes Leigh Valley TV69 News reporter Joy Howe for this special feature that appeared yesterday on local Judge, Anthony Beltrami and his love for harness racing. Great story and outstanding video piece. 

WIND GAP, Pa. - Most of the time, Judge Anthony Beltrami wears a robe and dispenses justice.

But after his day job's done, the guy known around the horse track just as "Tony", changes into riding clothes and dispenses 'kissing noises' to the horses.

For me, it's a break from my everyday life," he says, laughing.

Long before 2005, when Tony was elected a Judge of the Court of Common Pleas in Northampton County, he was a kid spending time at the horse track with his dad.

"He would take us out, my brothers and I," the judge tells us. "And I just loved it from the first time I saw my first race."

Tony's dad shared his love of the sport with just about anybody he could, including close friend Mohammad Ali.

