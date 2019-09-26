Frosh Fillies Fight Friday in Bluegrass

LEXINGTON, KY-- Harness racing trotting and pacing two-year-old fillies front the Friday, Sept. 27 program at The Red Mile with four divisions of the $330,000 on the trot and two divisions of the $280,500 Bluegrass Stakes on the pace.

Shishito tops the opening division of the filly trot. Trained by Per Engblom, the daughter of Father Patrick enters off a third-place finish in the $252,000 Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championship and, recently, a second-place finish in the $250,000 Kentucky Sires Stakes Final. Dexter Dunn drives the winner of three races in seven starts--and over $180,000 in earnings--for owners Black Horse Racing and John Fielding.

In the second filly-trot split Ron Burke trainee Sister Sledge will try to stay undefeated. Winning in all seven starts (including a 1:55.1 victory in the $252,000 Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championship), the Father Patrick filly has banked $264,562. Yannick Gingras will drive from post 2 for owners Burke Racing Stable LLC, Jason Melillo, Jerry and Theresa Silva Stables, Purnel & Libby and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Kentucky Sires Stakes champ Ms Savannah Belle heads the third Bluegrass filly trot division. The Al Libfeld homebred won in both of her Kentucky Sires Stakes prelims before trotting to a career-best 1:52.4 mile in the $250,000 final. Yannick Gingras sits in the sulky behind the winner of three races in six starts--and $179,658 in earnings--for trainer Per Engblom.

Tony Alagna's lightly-raced Muscle Hill filly Ramona Hill will put her unbeaten record on the line in the final Bluegrass filly trot division. After winning by open lengths in prelims of the Kindergarten at the Meadowlands in July, Ramona Hill sat on the sidelines until Sept. 12 when she qualified in 1:57.2. She ships to Lexington off a 1:54.2 victory in the $30,000 Kentuckiana Consolation at Hoosier Park. Andrew McCarthy sits behind the earner of $25,000 as she starts from post 2.

The $139,750 opening division of the Bluegrass filly pace gathers eight with Rocknificent fronting the field. A winner of three races in six starts and $128,162, the Linda Toscano-trained daughter of Captaintreacherous enters from a fourth-place finish in the Pennsylvania Sires Stakes Championship after pulling first over but faltering into the stretch. Brian Sears will drive Rocknificent from post 6 for owners Enviro Stables Ltd., South Mountain Stables and Little E LLC.

Gai Waterhouse starts from post 1 in the $140,750 second division off a 1:50.3 career-best performance when winning the Kentucky Sires Stakes final. The Domenico Cecere trainee has won two races from four starts and accrued $155,000 in earnings for owner Lindy Farms of Connecticut. Yannick Gingras will sit in the bike.

Finishing second to Gai Waterhouse in the Kentucky Sires Stakes Championship, Baby Your The Best starts from post 6 in the same division. The Linda Toscano trainee has won two races from seven starts and finished no worse than second in every other outing. The Captaintreacherous filly--with $209,220 earned for owners Richard and Joanne Young--will have David Miller at the reins.

The nine-race card at The Red Mile on Friday also features two late-closing events for two-year-old trotting colts and a single late-closing dash for pacing fillies and mares. Racing gets underway with the Grand Circuit meeting's now-regular first-race post time of 1:00 p.m. (EDT).