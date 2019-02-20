Frost really likes the Hurrikane Kingcoles

What legendary Sleepy Hollow horseman Vic Frost doesn't know about 2-year-olds isn't worth knowing.

And one thing the spritely 78-year-old certainly does know is that he's got a nice Hurrikane Kingcole filly named Frost En Ice in his stable.

"I like her a lot. Her mother, Frostiness, won 12 and his grandfather was an absolute freak and superstar. The best I have ever had anything to do with in my long career," Frost said.

Of course the New South Wales horseman (Tweed Heads) was referring to the mighty Westburn Grant (1:55.6), who won 38 of his 67 starts and placed in 18 others for $2,074,916 in stakes between July 1988 and March 1993.

"He's just walked around the corner now as we speak. He's still in good condition and has always had free-run of our place. He's an absolute gentleman who we will cherish forever," Frost said.

But Westburn Grant's grand-daughter does have one thing over the legendary 34-year-old.

"I've driven thousands of horses over the years and she's the first one that doesn't wear any form of knee boots," Frost said.

"She's a big filly and has a lovely big pacing stride on her. I really like the Hurrikane Kingcoles. They have a lovely gait on them and he seems to be able to produce good horses that go early.

“Economically that is a big plus for owners who don’t have to wait until their horse is say four or five to race. Unlike other stallions this fella’s first crop seem to be really firing early. I like him. I’m working about eight to 10 horses on my property, and have nine foals by him."

After finishing a five-metre second behind Xaviers Hurrikane (Nathan Dawson) at Albion Park on February 12, Frost En Ice and Kylie Rasmussen yesterday (Feb 19) won their first TAB race at Albion Park.

The $1.50 favourite flew the gate and led all the way pacing the 1660m mobile in 2:02.3. The bay filly's sectionals for the Burwood Stud 2yo Pace were: 29.6, 31.3, 29.7, and 28.2.

Her winning mile rate was 1:58.6. Will The Wind and Chantal Turpin were 8.4 metres back in second.

Three of the five starters in the first event yesterday were by Hurrikane Kingcole.

"They are very clean going animals and I have high expectations of this big girl without getting too carried away too soon. She doesn’t cross-fire like most, which is a huge bonus," Frost said.

"I think she is good enough to race inter-state, but for now I just want to monitor her progress and see how she develops before throwing her in the deep end with premature plans."

Frost said because of her early development he believed Frost En Ice would not only make a good racehorse, but also a nice broodmare one day.

“She had two to three preps before her first trial and I couldn’t be happier with the way she is going. If she just shows glimpses of what her freakish grandfather did, then I will be one very happy man,” Frost said.

Frost En Ice is trained, owned and bred by Frost and his wife and Gail Geeson.

by Duane Ranger

for Racing Queensland