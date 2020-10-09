Full 12-horse field in KY Futurity

Columbus, OH — Sunday’s (Oct. 11) 128th Kentucky Futurity for 3-year-old harness racing trotters and the companion 55th Kentucky Filly Futurity each drew a full field of 12 and the post positions were drawn this morning at The Red Mile.
Below are the fields:
Kentucky Futurity
1. Amigo Volo
2. King Alphonso
3. EL Ideal
4. Back Of The Neck
5. Third Shift
6. Gangster Hanover
7. Chestnut Hill
8. Jula Trix Treasure
9. Patriarch Hanover
10. Beads
11. Ready For Moni
12. Coventry Hall
Kentucky Filly Futurity
1. Sans Defaut
2. Next Level Stuff
3. Ramona Hill
4. Sorella
5. Sister Sledge
6. Ms Savannah Belle
7. Love A Good Story
8. Sweet Shirley Mae
9. Panem
10. Hypnotic AM
11. Crucial
12. Ab’sattitudexpress
For complete entries for Sunday’s card, click here.
To view a video of the draw, click here.
From the USTA