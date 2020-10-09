Day At The Track

Full 12-horse field in KY Futurity

09:56 AM 09 Oct 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Kentucky Futurity, harness racing
The Kentucky Futurity trophy

Columbus, OH — Sunday’s (Oct. 11) 128th Kentucky Futurity for 3-year-old harness racing trotters and the companion 55th Kentucky Filly Futurity each drew a full field of 12 and the post positions were drawn this morning at The Red Mile.

Below are the fields:

Kentucky Futurity 
1. Amigo Volo
2. King Alphonso
3. EL Ideal
4. Back Of The Neck
5. Third Shift
6. Gangster Hanover
7. Chestnut Hill
8. Jula Trix Treasure
9. Patriarch Hanover
10. Beads
11. Ready For Moni
12. Coventry Hall

Kentucky Filly Futurity
1. Sans Defaut
2. Next Level Stuff
3. Ramona Hill
4. Sorella
5. Sister Sledge
6. Ms Savannah Belle
7. Love A Good Story
8. Sweet Shirley Mae
9. Panem
10. Hypnotic AM
11. Crucial
12. Ab’sattitudexpress

For complete entries for Sunday’s card, click here.

To view a video of the draw, click here.

From the USTA

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

LIVE VIDEO DAY 4 Lexington sale underway
09-Oct-2020 11:10 AM NZDT
Full 12-horse field in KY Futurity
09-Oct-2020 09:10 AM NZDT
Perfect Perfect Sting leads Red Mile Saturday
09-Oct-2020 09:10 AM NZDT
Four OSS $85,000 finals Friday
09-Oct-2020 09:10 AM NZDT
Ohio Fair Championships at Northfield
09-Oct-2020 09:10 AM NZDT
Major Leaguer rounds the bases at Plainridge
09-Oct-2020 09:10 AM NZDT
Harrah's Philadelphia feature to Innisfallen
09-Oct-2020 09:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News