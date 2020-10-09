Full 12-horse field in KY Futurity

Columbus, OH — Sunday’s (Oct. 11) 128th Kentucky Futurity for 3-year-old harness racing trotters and the companion 55th Kentucky Filly Futurity each drew a full field of 12 and the post positions were drawn this morning at The Red Mile.

Below are the fields:

Kentucky Futurity

1. Amigo Volo

2. King Alphonso

3. EL Ideal

4. Back Of The Neck

5. Third Shift

6. Gangster Hanover

7. Chestnut Hill

8. Jula Trix Treasure

9. Patriarch Hanover

10. Beads

11. Ready For Moni

12. Coventry Hall

Kentucky Filly Futurity

1. Sans Defaut

2. Next Level Stuff

3. Ramona Hill

4. Sorella

5. Sister Sledge

6. Ms Savannah Belle

7. Love A Good Story

8. Sweet Shirley Mae

9. Panem

10. Hypnotic AM

11. Crucial

12. Ab’sattitudexpress

For complete entries for Sunday’s card, click here.

To view a video of the draw, click here.