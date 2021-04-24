Full Rights up in time in Open

Full Rights flew from second-last to win by a nose in the $33,000 Yonkers Raceway harness racing Open Handicap Trot on Apr. 23.

Jason Bartlett dropped back early with the gelding, positioning him sixth in a group of seven as a three-horse speed duel brewed up front. Nows The Moment (Matt Kakaley) won it, reaching the front going past the quarter in :27.2. The leader took a breather to the half, hitting it in :57.1 as Full Rights mobilized second-over.

Nows The Moment continued to lead through three-quarters in 1:26.1, but the backfield powered up as they straightened for home. Pocket-sitter Arabella's Cadet (Joe Bongiorno) dove to the passing lane and Full Rights fanned out three-wide. Arabella's Cadet dispatched Nows The Moment at the 1/16th pole, but he couldn't stop Full Rights, who soared late and got up to win in a very tight photo in 1:56.

Arabella's Cadet was second, and Nows The Moment held onto third.

FULL RIGHTS REPLAY

Full Rights improved to 13-for-65 lifetime with the win, and his earnings now total more than $180,000. Ray Schnittker trains the son of Rc Royalty for Runthetable Stables of Montvale.

The horse paid $16.70 for a $2 base.

Yonkers Raceway will return with a nine-race card on Monday, Apr. 26.