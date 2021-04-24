Day At The Track

Full Rights up in time in Open

01:00 PM 24 Apr 2021 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Full Rights, harness racing
Full Rights (#2) in previous win
Full Rights flew from second-last to win by a nose in the $33,000 Yonkers Raceway harness racing Open Handicap Trot on Apr. 23.
 
Jason Bartlett dropped back early with the gelding, positioning him sixth in a group of seven as a three-horse speed duel brewed up front. Nows The Moment (Matt Kakaley) won it, reaching the front going past the quarter in :27.2. The leader took a breather to the half, hitting it in :57.1 as Full Rights mobilized second-over.
 
Nows The Moment continued to lead through three-quarters in 1:26.1, but the backfield powered up as they straightened for home. Pocket-sitter Arabella's Cadet (Joe Bongiorno) dove to the passing lane and Full Rights fanned out three-wide. Arabella's Cadet dispatched Nows The Moment at the 1/16th pole, but he couldn't stop Full Rights, who soared late and got up to win in a very tight photo in 1:56.
 
Arabella's Cadet was second, and Nows The Moment held onto third.
 
FULL RIGHTS REPLAY
 
 
Full Rights improved to 13-for-65 lifetime with the win, and his earnings now total more than $180,000. Ray Schnittker trains the son of Rc Royalty for Runthetable Stables of Montvale.
 
The horse paid $16.70 for a $2 base.
 
Yonkers Raceway will return with a nine-race card on Monday, Apr. 26.
 
For full race results, click here.
 
by Nicholas Barnsdale, for Harnesslink
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Full Rights up in time in Open
24-Apr-2021 13:04 PM NZST
$50,000 Scarlet & Gray dashes held
24-Apr-2021 12:04 PM NZST
Unbeaten Perfect Sting set to qualify
24-Apr-2021 12:04 PM NZST
Northern Sultan goes gate-to-wire
24-Apr-2021 12:04 PM NZST
Meadowlands to host high-class qualifiers
24-Apr-2021 11:04 AM NZST
Clean sweep for unbeaten Lunar
24-Apr-2021 11:04 AM NZST
Hot As Hill, Melady's Monet tops in trots
24-Apr-2021 01:04 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News