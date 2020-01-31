Full book for Ferguson

by Garrick Knight

After driving his 100th New Zealand winner at Rotorua on Sunday, Dylan Ferguson came out and said he wanted to “get cracking” on the next 100.

A mere five days later he gets the best possible opportunity to do that when he takes a full book of drives at Manawatu Raceway for regular visitor, Michael House.

“I’ve had a little look through them and going by the odds, it might be between me and dad (Peter) to see who comes out on top in the drivers’ challenge,” Ferguson told HRNZ.

“They’re all a good chance on paper; I might walk away with a winner or two or might walk away with four.

“It just depends on the luck we get, but we do have some decent draws so are at least starting in the right places.”

House has utterly dominated Manawatu racing for the best part of three seasons now, usually with the country’s leading reinsman, Blair Orange at the forefront of driving duties.

But he’s at Addington tonight so Ferguson, Todd Mitchell and Peter Ferguson have all been showered with drives amongst House’s 25 starters.

“Anything Michael brings north is going to be a chance, we know that.

“But I’d like to think my two best chances are the two with penalty-free wins available to them.”

Those two are one-win trotter Boyz Invasion and course specialist Apocalypse, who has five wins and three placings from eight go’s on the Palmerston North all weather.

“Michael seemed pretty bullish about Boyz Invasion when I spoke to him, so taking a line through that, it might be a good start to the day.”

Ferguson also made mention of Razcal Alley, a career maiden that was knocked over when looking likely at Tauherenikau.

“I thought she was a good chance this week, it’s just being drawn one on the second row that doesn’t help us.

“I came in after her last run and said she’d win next time, so we’ll see how good a judge I am.

“Being a 63-start maiden, I’m probably putting myself out there a bit.”

The only non-House runner Ferguson drives is Bankers Gold, a three-year-old that ran second at his last start for trainer Sean McCaffrey.

“We actually pre-trained him for his owner Keith Hasler so I know a bit about him.

“Sean has been educating him in his races to date but he’s got his best draw to work with this week and he should be a good chance on that alone.”

Ferguson’s book: R1 Boyz Invasion; R2 Razcal Alley; R3 Magic Blaze; R4 Bankers Gold; R5 Apocalypse; R6 Changearound; R7 My Mate Ben; R8 Marianna Bromac; R9 Play Ball.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ