Full brother to Captaintreacherous qualifies

CHESTER, PA - The harness racing trotters and pacers went behind the starting gate at Harrah's Philadelphia for the first time in 2021 on Friday, with eight qualifiers held a week before the track's Opening Day of Friday, April 2.

The fastest winner was the full brother to Captaintreacherous , the Somebeachsomewhere - Worldly Treasure four-year-old Father Nuno, who won in 1:53.3 under the guidance of George Napolitano Jr. for trainer Tom and owner/brother John Cancelliere. The royally-bred pacer's last purse start was in the Governor's Cup as a two-year-old, where he was second to Papi Rob Hanover; he qualified twice in June last year but never started, and this was his first racetrack appearance since those qualifiers.

The wife/husband team of driver Jackie and trainer Frank Ingrassia signaled their barn was ready for the start of the Philly season by sending out two trotters who wired their fields: the Andover Hall sophomore colt Ceffyl Dwr, a stakes winner at two, who won in 1:58.2, and the veteran Crazed gelding Izoh, home in 1:58. Jackie Ingrassia shares ownership of Ceffyl Dwr (named after a magical horse in Welsh folklore) with Donna Franchetti and Thomas Doran; that combination also owns Izoh along with Arden Homestead Stable.

There will be qualifiers at Harrah's again next Tuesday, with declarations due by 10 a.m. on Monday. Next Tuesday also will be the day of the first draw of the year, for the Friday, April 2 card, with entries for this program due by 9 a.m.

The basic schedule at Harrah's Philadelphia will remain Wednesday-Thursday-Friday racing at 12:25 p.m., and Sunday racing at 12:40 p.m. One immediate variation in that schedule will come on Sunday, April 4, Easter Sunday, when there will not be a live card.

Program pages will be available throughout the meet at https://www.phha.org.