Full brother to Chicago Bull tops sale

Winton breeders John and Katrina Price produced a sale topper at the New Zealand Premier Yearling Sales in Christchurch today (Wednesday).

Their Bettor's Delight colt Chicago Cub reached $190,000 before the hammer dropped on the full brother to West Australian pacer and multiple Group winner Chicago Bull.

He was bought by Emilio and Mary Rosati under the E&M Stride banner.

Prior to heading to Christchurch the Prices thought they had a nice colt to present but the interest went to another level once the prospective buyers started to view the colt.

Katrina commented "Yesterday and this morning there was a lot of interest. He was in and out of the box and we did have every major buyer come and look at him. There had been a lot of positive comments and we didn't really know where he was going to go (pricewise). It was more than we wildly expected. All the potential buyers said the same thing - that he was just a lovely colt. They all loved his walk. He's got this lovely rolling walk. To be fair he didn't have any faults. He was so correct and a nice size."

Price says Chicago Cub is darker in colour and a bit bigger than his older brother.

"He's not a big horse this fella but he's physically a lot stronger. But temperament wise, very similar. They were both lovely horses to work with and wanted to please. Both laidback and knew how to look after themselves. We drove up there and all he wanted to do was eat, drink and sleep. Bull was the same. He was like a family pet. The kids absolutely loved him and this fella, even though he was a colt, was the same at home."

Katrina prepared the colt and lead him into the ring and says she wasn't sure early on where the bids were coming from but once the numbers started to rise she knew who was vying to buy him.

"You've got your mind on other things but at the end I thought it was between Barry Purdon and Emilio and that ended up being the case."

The Rosatis generally rename their horses using the word 'Stride' and Katrina says this will be the case with Chicago Cub.

It was the second year in the row that the Rosatis have purchased the top lot at the Christchurch sale. They paid the same price - $190,000 for Franco Stallone last year. He was renamed Puntarno Stride.

As for Chicago Cub's mother Chicago Blues; she had a full brother to Chicago Bull and Chicago Cub but unfortunately it was born dead.

The Prices have ventured to the sales a few times in the last ten years and today's experience has reinforced their belief that buyers have become very choosey.

"One thing we've learned today and in past years is that they've got to be the complete package. They've got to have the page (pedigree page) and the individual. We'll only take the ones that are nice individuals otherwise we'll get them up and running ourselves and do what we've done all along."

It was another good sale for Southern Bred Southern Reared horses with five of the top ten lots sold being promoted under that brand or having some southern connection.

"It's been a good result for Southern Bred Southern Reared. Lex and Heather Williams have come under the SBSR banner. They topped the trotters and sold a couple of good ones today, so they had a great sale. Michelle Caig had the second top trotter. The second top pacer today was out of Beaudiene Bad Babe so it had it roots down our way too."

Kauana Kid ( Bettors Delight - Beauidene Bad Babe) was offered by Taffy Limited of Winton and was sold to Barry Purdon for $125,000 while Lex and Heather Williams Bettor's Delight colt out of Flying Mrs Williams was bought by the Kennards for $90,000.

The top four fillies at the Christchurch sale had southern connections as well. The top two fillies were Perfect Beauty ( Bettor's Delight out of Nitouche Franco) offered by Southlanders Noel and Diane Cournane and Porscha ( Bettor's Delight - De Lovely) sold by Taffy Limited of Winton. The next top two fillies were Amazing Dream ( Bettor's Delight - Christian Dreamer) - Vin and Daphne Devery $77,500 and Born To Be Bettor - Vin and Daphne Devery and Alan and Phillipa Blackler which sold for $72,500.

"We've had a moment in the sun today and it'll be someone else's turn next time won't it," said Katrina.

"He'll have a name change and be called something Stride. Mary, Emilio's wife, wanted him to stay in New Zealand so he's going to be racing out of the Ray Green barn. Ray was one of the trainers that really liked him and wanted to buy him as well so it was a win win for him."

The Prices are naturally thrilled Chicago Cub will be staying in New Zealand as they'll be able to watch him develop into a young racehorse.

"I hope he does a great job and they get all the success they deserve."