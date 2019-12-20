Full fields this weekend at Big M

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The Meadowlands' Pick-4 pools raised to high levels last weekend, just in time for what is in all probability to be a record three days in terms of average harness racing field size at the mile oval.

Last Friday (Dec. 13) and Saturday (Dec. 14) saw the second- and third-highest 50-cent Pick-4 pools of the Fall Meeting, as $95,479 was wagered Friday before $97,773 was bet Saturday. The top Pick-4 pool came on TVG/Fall Final Four night (Nov. 23) when $110,502 was poured into the pot.

Couple those numbers with the average field size of the three race cards that will be offered this Thursday-Saturday, and you get ideal conditions for big Pick-4 play.

This Thursday's (Dec. 19) card gets a "perfect" score, as all 11 races have full 10-horse fields. The Friday (Dec. 20) and Saturday (Dec. 21) programs each have 14 races, with 13 full fields and one that has nine horses. In total, the Big M will offer 39 races over the three-day race week, with 37 offering 10-horse fields. The average field size - assuming no scratches - will be 9.95 horses per race. It's hard to imagine a higher number than that over a span of three programs ever, even though records do not exist.

"We are so pleased at the response we've received at the entry box," said Meadowlands' Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Jason Settlemoir. "Big fields are what our customers want, and over the next three race cards, we will deliver."

Last Friday's Pick-4 featured a 75-1 winner in leg one, leading to a handsome payoff of $3,528 despite no horse longer than odds of 5-2 winning any of the final three legs. Saturday night's 50-cent Pick-5 featured a 26-1 shot and a 36-1 shot, resulting in a single-ticket-winner payoff of $33,873.

Twenty-cent Jackpot Super High-Five players are no doubt chomping at the bit to get their action Thursday. The carryover for Race 5 is at $12,866, while Race 11 will start out with $54,275 in the hat.

Free program pages for the 50-cent Pick-4, the Big M's signature wager that has a $50,000 guaranteed pool on Fridays and Saturdays as well as a low 15 percent takeout, are available at ustrotting.com and playmeadowlands.com.

CARTER'S UP NEXT: The USTA's Michael Carter is next in the 'batting order' to "Borrow Ken's Binoculars", as guest announcers give Big M voice Ken Warkentin a breather on Thursdays during December. Carter will call the races Thursday (Dec. 19) with Big M TV personality Dave Little scheduled to call on Dec. 26.

DON'T PANIC! IT'S DEXTER AND YANNICK: Last weekend was another good one for the Big M's dynamic driving duo of Dexter Dunn and Yannick Gingras.

Dunn won nine of his 26 drives, good for a win percentage of 35. The track's leading driver upped his Fall Meet win total to 41 while compiling a positive return on investment of 34 percent over the three racing programs.

Gingras had six winners (and nine seconds) in 34 attempts (18 percent) and is second to Dunn in the overall standings with 27 victories.

QUINCY'S COOL: New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa held court on Saturday (Dec. 14) night at the track, signing autographs and taking selfies with fans as the U.S. Marine Corps collected hundreds of gifts for the annual "Toys for Tots" drive.

FOX5 sportscaster Tina Cervasio was on hand to serve as master of ceremonies at the event. She also helped out when driver Pat Berry won the 4,000th race of his career, taking part in the winner's circle presentation.

All toys collected were donated to Harlem Grown, helping to brighten the season for children in need.

DECEMBER SCHEDULE: During the month of December, live racing at the Meadowlands will be conducted on a three day a week basis, Thursday-Saturday. Post time is 7:15 p.m.

THANKING THE FANS: Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment will be showing appreciation for their fans with some concession specials on Friday (Dec. 20).

Hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn and soda will be available for $1, while Bud and Bud Light will cost only $2. The discount prices are available from 7-10 p.m.

PLAY YOUR CARDS RIGHT: On Dec. 20, card players who are 21 or older can play Texas Hold'em on "Free Poker Friday", hosted by World Free Poker.

PLAY THE WHHC FOR FREE: The Big M will host a World Harness Handicapping Championship contest this Saturday (Dec. 21), and it is free to play.

Players must check-in at the Players Club Desk by 7:15 p.m. and complete the official contest form prior to Race 2.

Each participant will make mythical $2 across-the-board wagers on one horse for Meadowlands Races 2-10. All selections must be made prior to Race 2 on the official contest entry form, and if a selection scratches, contestants then get the post-time favorite. The winner receives $1,300 and a spot in the WHHC Final on April 18, 2020.

For complete information, go to http://playmeadowlands.com/event_detail.aspx?id=17958.

MEADOWLANDS HOLIDAY SCHEDULE: Here is the holiday operating schedule for simulcasting at the Big M:

December 22: Closed

Christmas Eve: Closed

Christmas Day: Closed

December 29: Closed

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

For more information, go to playmeadowlands.com.

FANDUEL HOLIDAY SCHEDULE: Here is the holiday operating schedule for the Big M's FanDuel Sportsbook:

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year's Eve: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

New Year's Day: 10 a.m. - 1 a.m.

For more information, go to playmeadowlands.com/fanduel.

From the Meadowlands Media Department



