Harness racing in Florida on last leg

One hundred years after it was first legalized in Florida, could horse racing be going the way of greyhound racing: Out of business?
Lawmakers return to Tallahassee May 17 for a special session to consider a new gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe, giving it exclusive rights to run online sports betting in Florida.
The House and Senate also will discuss three pieces of legislation that would create a regulatory framework for online sports betting, licensing, tax rates and fees.
One would create a statewide gaming commission to regulate sports betting and other games allowed by Florida law, and a second would carve out a public records exemption to protect certain information presented to the commission.
A third bill would allow Florida pari-mutuels — with the exception of thoroughbred racing — to "decouple" live harness racing and jai alai games from their casino operations.
