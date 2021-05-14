Harness racing in Florida on last leg

Reporter Jeffrey Schweers of USA Today writes about what is on the table for the Florida Special Legilative Session that begins on May 17. The special session is devote just for gaming issues.

One hundred years after it was first legalized in Florida, could horse racing be going the way of greyhound racing: Out of business?

Lawmakers return to Tallahassee May 17 for a special session to consider a new gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe, giving it exclusive rights to run online sports betting in Florida.

The House and Senate also will discuss three pieces of legislation that would create a regulatory framework for online sports betting, licensing, tax rates and fees.

One would create a statewide gaming commission to regulate sports betting and other games allowed by Florida law, and a second would carve out a public records exemption to protect certain information presented to the commission.

A third bill would allow Florida pari-mutuels — with the exception of thoroughbred racing — to "decouple" live harness racing and jai alai games from their casino operations.

That means they wouldn't have to run expensive live races and games that cost more than the races earn, relying on the casino profits to subsidize the live events. Tracks that just want to operate more lucrative card rooms, for instance, could abandon racing.