Full sister to Hambo winner foaled

03:21 PM 16 Apr 2021 NZST
Harness Racing
This photo taken April 16 of Lock Down Lindy and her Muscle Hill filly, a full sister to Hambletonian winner Ramona Hill.
Crawford Farms is proud to announce that Lock Down Lindy foaled a full sister to 2020 Hambletonian winner Ramona Hill on March 28. The filly is the third foal for her dam, who also has a 2-year-old filly by Chapter Seven named La Vie En Blanc.

A top racehorse of her generation, Ramona Hill has earned Dan Patch Awards from the U.S. Harness Writers Association in both her seasons on the track and was the third Hambletonian winner for sire Muscle Hill. Following in Muscle Hill's famous footsteps, Ramona Hill stopped the clock in 1:50.1 to equal her sire's record.

"We are so thrilled to announce this special arrival out of Lock Down Lindy," said Michelle Crawford. "This is a Muscle Hill full sister to Ramona Hill and we are so excited to continue to be adding blue-blooded pedigrees to our roster!"
 
A four-time winner, Lock Down Lindy is also a half-sister to 11-time winner Double L Lindy. Their dam Love Lockdown is a half-sister to the great Breeders Crown winner Majestic Son, who is now a leading sire in New Zealand and Australia. There is class throughout this filly's famous family with her third dam Ramerizi a champion racemare who also produced World Champion Misterizi and 28-time winner Rams Billy Brisco.
 
Crawford Farms' second Hambletonian winner in three years alongside 2018 winner Atlanta, Ramona Hill was the first bred by the farm. LockDown Lindy will be bred back to Muscle Hill.
 
Questions? Contact Jason Maxon at 315-671-4811
 
From Crawford Farms
 
