Funatthebeach too strong in Ashburton Cup

A clever drive from harness racing driver Tim Williams was enough to get Funatthebeach home in the Ashburton Cup on Sunday recording 4.01.9 for the 3200m. Funatthebeach is only the second All Stars Ashburton Cup winner, the previous one being Isaiah in 2014.

Funatthebeach is putting together a very good record with the Ashburton Cup becoming his seventh victory from just the 20 starts to date. He now has earnings of $84,811. In his short career Funatthebeach has beaten some very good horses such as the now exported rising star Duplicated 1:50.2, New Zealand Cup starters Alta Maestro and Letspendanitetogetha and others.Funatthebeach has a very bright future.

Owned by Trevor Casey and Peter Hailes, Funatthebeach was bred by Caroline and Braeden Whitelock. A son of the ill-fated super sire Somebeachsomewhere, Funatthebeach is the first foal from the good race winning Bettor's Delight mare Minnie Moose ($142,791).

Minnie Moose retired from racing in June 2013. Her last race was in the $150,000 Diamond Harness Racing Jewels at Ashburton and what a great race she went, only going down by a neck after racing wide for the trip, to the super mare Bettor Cover Lover ($1,061,534).

Minnie Moose, second in the $150,000 Jewels

Funatthebeach - Ashburton Cup

Minnie Moose has a yearling colt for sale at the inaugural New Zealand National Yearling Sale at Karaka in February 2019. It is the fourth foal from Minnie Moose and a half-brother to Funatthebeach called Brent Michael and it sells as Lot 63 in the Breckon Farms draft.

Brent Michael is by the outstanding sire Art Major who really needs no introduction. He has sired the winners of over $122 million in North America alone. In New Zealand he has sired the winners of over $13 million and in Australia he has sired the winners of over $51 million.

