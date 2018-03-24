Funding plan for Ontario Racing

Charles Sousa, Ontario Minister of Finance, and Jeff Leal, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, announced a long-term funding agreement with the horse racing sector in a press conference held Friday afternoon (March 23) at Flamboro Downs.

“Our government recognizes that the horse racing industry is vital to communities across Ontario," said Leal. "That’s why our government remains committed to ensuring long-term sustainability of the horse racing industry and the rural communities that depend on it. This new, collaborative agreement will provide owners, breeders and racetrack operators with the support they need to ensure stability and success for the long term.”

The announcement of the agreement comes five years after the conclusion of the Slots at Racetracks Program, and will see up to $105 million a year set aside for the horse racing sector in the province through 2038.

