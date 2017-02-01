Funeral arrangements set for Aime Choquette

The family of renowned horsemen, Aime J. Choquette, have finalized funeral arrangements that will take place this Saturday, February 4 in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

Choquette, passed away January 24 at the CHSLD St-Vincent Hospital in Sherbrooke. He was 102 years old. He spent nearly all of his life working and training horses, starting with jumping and show horses early in his career in Quebec and then 30 plus years as a Standardbred harness racing trainer, working for the late Hall of Famer Delvin Miller.

The family will be present at the Immaculate Conception Church, 1085 AdÃ©lard-Colette Street, Sherbrooke, in the presence of the ashes, starting at 10:00 am on Saturday, February 4, 2017, in order to receive sympathies from relatives and friends. A religious service will follow at 11:00 am. The ashes will be placed at the cemetery of Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley at a later date.

Aime Choquette was the brother of Suzanne, the late Gertrude, the late Beatrice, the late Robert, the late Gilles, the late Simonne, and the late Guy. He left his nephews, nieces: Yvan, Raymonde, the late Raymond, Louise, Claude, Pamela, Jocelyn Ann, Martha, the late Peter, Danielle, Peter Smith and many other nieces and nephews and many cousins in Quebec, the United States of America, and around the world.

His relatives would like to sincerely thank Dr. Anne-Marie Boire-Lavigne and all the staff of the CHSLD St-Vincent (3-A) in Sherbrooke for the good care and good services received and thanks to all the staff of RÃ©sidences du Carrefour of Sherbrooke for their good services.

In lieu of flowers, your remarks of sympathy can be translated into a donation to the VITAE Foundation and forms will be available on their website at http://www.coopfuneraireestrie.com/avis-de-deces/aime-choquette-138837/, or donations can be made to the Aime Choquette Sunshine Fund that assists horsemen and women in need. Checks can be made payable to "Florida Chapter USHWA" and posted to P.O. Box 669273, Pompano Beach, FL. USA, 33066.