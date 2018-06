This photo was taken by Hall of Fame Communicator Carol Cramer at Virgil Morgan's new "Winners Circle Training Center" ..just south of Scioto Downs... A massive breath of fresh air...wonderful facility...many things still under construction but what a super place to train and stable...(and yes, take photos...)

These two trotting youngster are sired by Dontyouforgetit (Scott Mogan in red) and Uncle Peter (Danny Collins on the inside) as they were coming to the finish.