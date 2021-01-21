Vincent yearlings look the part

He had it all. Vincent is a dream horse with a dream resume for a stallion – type, pedigree and performance over all distances.

Co-trainer, Mark Purdon is full of admiration for the horse that was harness racing’s brightest rising star: “He was a great young horse, the best of his year as a three-year-old. He came back great as a four-year-old and I thought he would eventually take Lazarus’ place and go on to be the best horse in Australasia.”

He is a truly outstanding type with a pedigree to match. His pedigree lines him up beautifully with daughters of most of the best stallions that stand or have stood at stud in recent times. By champion sire Art Major with a Group 1 winning dam and granddam, Vincent will look to pass his excellence onto his offspring.

Lot 58 Vinsanity

Vinsanity is part of the first crop of Vincent selling at this year's Yearling Sales.

Vinsanity boasts an excellent pedigree, coming from the same family which produced Alta Christiano . An uber talented racehorse, Alta Christiano tragically died early into his promising stallion career.

Alta Flamenco is out of the excellent producer Alta Camilla, making her a half-sister to the brilliant Alta Maestro (9 wins, 1:53.3 as a 2yo and 1:53 as a 3yo), Alta Jerome (30 wins, $350,018, 1:50.6 USA), Alta Surreal (17 wins), Alta Teresa (10 wins) and the talented 3yo Alta Sensation (2 wins).

The pedigree of this colt carries a modern variation of the outstanding Rocknroll Hanover - Artsplace cross. In this case the great cross is mirrored with the Artsplace in the sires line and the Rocknroll Hanover in the maternal line.

He is a tall and athletic type resembling his namesake Vince Carter, a former NBA Basketballer nicknamed Vinsanity in part because of his unbelievable dunking ability.

This striking colt will be hard to miss at the sales.